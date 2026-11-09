Dean Elali On Why OSP Measures Leadership By Who You Develop, Not What You Sell

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In this Q&A, Dean Elali, founder of OSP, explains how the company builds leaders inside a sales organization and why it treats mentorship as the real product.

Dearborn, Michigan, United States – November 4, 2026 – OSP grew out of a single partnership with AT&T into a national network of business owners working across telecom, energy, home security, and health diagnostics. Along the way, the company built a leadership culture around its sales model, including quarterly conferences that bring in corporate leadership and performers from outside the industry. Dean Elali spoke about what that culture is meant to do and why OSP treats it as central to the business, not a side benefit.

Q: When people hear“direct sales,” they picture a sales job. You describe OSP differently. Why?

A: Because a sales job and a leadership platform are not the same thing. A sales job pays you for activity. What we built is meant to develop people into business owners, people who can run a team, manage a territory, and eventually build something of their own. The selling is real, and it has to be done well, but it's the training ground, not the end point.

Q: What does that distinction change in practice?

A: It changes what you measure. If you only care about sales numbers, you coach for the next close. If you care about ownership, you coach for judgment: can this person make a good decision without me in the room? That's a different kind of mentorship, and it takes longer to build.

Q: OSP brings in outside names like Daymond John, Mike Tyson, Robert Saleh, and Tim Grover for its leadership conferences. What's the purpose of pairing corporate leadership with people from sports?

A: Sales and competitive performance have more in common than people think. Discipline, recovery from a bad week, how you handle pressure in front of other people. An athlete or a coach can speak to that in a way that lands differently than another sales executive saying the same thing. We bring in corporate partners too, because our people need to understand the business side: how AT & amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;T or NRG or Verizon actually evaluates a partner. Both perspectives matter.

Q: Is the goal motivation, or something more specific?

A: Motivation fades by Tuesday. What we're after is a shared standard. When a room full of people across different markets hears the same message about accountability at the same time, it's harder to make excuses when you go back to your own territory. That's the real function of getting everyone in one room.

Q: You've said OSP's leadership approach includes financial literacy and inclusive access. Why put those two things together?

A: Because opportunity without financial literacy doesn't go anywhere. Someone can be a great performer and still never build real ownership if they don't understand how to manage what they earn. And inclusive access matters because the model only works if people from different starting points, different backgrounds, can actually get in the door and rise based on performance. We've had hundreds of people move into ownership roles through this model. That doesn't happen if the door is only open to people who already had an advantage.

Q: That phrase gets used a lot in sales organizations. What does it look like at OSP specifically?

A: It means the person training you has a reason to see you succeed beyond this month's numbers. In our model, leaders grow by developing other leaders. So if I only help myself, I cap how far I go. If I actually help the person next to me get better, the whole structure grows. That's not a slogan, it's how the incentive is built. It's why we call it the people-helping-people business instead of the sales business.

Q: What would you tell someone evaluating whether a company's leadership culture is real or just marketing language?

A: Ask what happens to the people who've been there three, four years. Are they still doing the same job, or did the company actually put time into developing them into something more? That answer tells you more than any mission statement will.

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Dean Elali is the founder of OSP, also known as One Source Provider, headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. OSP builds direct sales and business development partnerships with national companies including AT&T, NRG, Xfinity, Vivint Home Security, and Verizon. Elali also founded OSP Health, known as Vibra Health Lab, which operates as a full-service clinical laboratory serving Southeast Michigan.