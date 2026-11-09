MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Chad Choat has spent decades inside the home health industry in Oklahoma, first joining the family business in 1995 and later buying it from his mother in 2010. In that time, he has watched families make a hard decision under pressure, often right after a hospital discharge, with little time to compare providers.

“Most families are not trying to cut corners,” Choat says.“They are tired, scared, and doing this for the first time. They take the first name a discharge planner hands them.”

He says that rush is understandable. It is also where a few warning signs get overlooked.

Oklahoma requires a licensed administrator to run a home care agency. Choat holds that license himself and says it is the first thing a family should ask about, not the last.

“If an agency cannot tell you plainly who their licensed administrator is, that is worth pausing on,” he says.“It is a simple question. It should have a simple answer.”

Community Home Health runs on a fully integrated electronic medical record system. Choat says that matters less for the technology itself and more for what it prevents: a nurse, a doctor, and a family member working off different versions of the same patient's care.

“When an agency still runs on paper charts and phone tag, information gets lost between visits,” he says.“Families should ask how the agency keeps everyone on the same page, not just whether someone shows up on schedule.”

Medicare tracks outcomes across home health agencies nationally, and Choat points to that as a tool families rarely use. Community Home Health is ranked in the top 1 percent of agencies in the country by that measure, and he says any agency should be able to point to where it stands.

“Ask how an agency's outcomes compare to others, not just how they describe themselves,” Choat says.“Medicare publishes that data. A family does not have to take anyone's word for it.”

Choat says the clearest sign of trouble is often the quietest one: a family that only hears from an agency when something goes wrong.

“Care should not feel like a black box,” he says.“If weeks go by and nobody has called to check in, that is a sign the communication is not where it should be.”

He says this is also where he sees agencies lean on new tools the wrong way. Community Home Health has moved further into AI-based tools for scheduling and coordination, but Choat is clear that technology is meant to free up time for people, not replace the conversation.

“A tool should make it easier for a nurse to call a family back faster,” he says.“If it is doing the opposite, something is backwards.”

Choat's advice to families comes down to a short list of direct questions: who is the licensed administrator, how does the agency track and share records, how do its outcomes compare nationally, and how often will someone actually call.

“None of these are complicated questions,” he says.“But they are the ones that tell you the most.”

He says families who ask them early tend to have an easier time later, when care decisions often have to happen fast.

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Chad Choat is the owner and president of Community Home Health, based in Claremore, Oklahoma. He joined the company in 1995 and purchased it from his mother, the company's founder, in 2010. He holds a state-issued license as a home care administrator and previously taught high school vocational agriculture. Choat also served on the Claremore City Council from 1998 to 2003 and has been involved in statewide political campaigns across Oklahoma.