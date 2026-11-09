Apple Chairman Tim Cook Visits Ataturk Mausoleum in Ankara
(MENAFN) Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook visited Anıtkabir, the resting place of modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the capital Ankara on Monday.
“Honored to visit Anıtkabir in Ankara and pay my respects ahead of Atatürk Remembrance Day,” Cook wrote on X, accompanying his message with photographs taken during the visit.
The visit took place ahead of Türkiye’s annual commemoration of Ataturk’s death on Nov. 10. The founder of the Turkish Republic died in Istanbul on Nov. 10, 1938, and the anniversary is observed across the country with a nationwide moment of silence at 9:05 a.m. local time (0605 GMT), marking the exact time of his death.
Cook’s visit to Ankara followed his arrival in Istanbul on Sunday, where he explored the historic Grand Bazaar before attending an event held in cooperation with Turkish fashion label Les Benjamins at Apple’s Bağdat Street store.
Cook assumed the position of Apple executive chairman on Sept. 1, transferring the chief executive officer role to John Ternus. He had led the technology company as CEO since 2011.
“Honored to visit Anıtkabir in Ankara and pay my respects ahead of Atatürk Remembrance Day,” Cook wrote on X, accompanying his message with photographs taken during the visit.
The visit took place ahead of Türkiye’s annual commemoration of Ataturk’s death on Nov. 10. The founder of the Turkish Republic died in Istanbul on Nov. 10, 1938, and the anniversary is observed across the country with a nationwide moment of silence at 9:05 a.m. local time (0605 GMT), marking the exact time of his death.
Cook’s visit to Ankara followed his arrival in Istanbul on Sunday, where he explored the historic Grand Bazaar before attending an event held in cooperation with Turkish fashion label Les Benjamins at Apple’s Bağdat Street store.
Cook assumed the position of Apple executive chairman on Sept. 1, transferring the chief executive officer role to John Ternus. He had led the technology company as CEO since 2011.
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