Iran Says 2-Day Proposal To US Offers Roadmap For Restoring Security In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iran said Monday that its two-day proposal to the US remains the most practical roadmap for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that progress depends on Washington's political will, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local media.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the proposal offers a clear, time-bound framework for resolving tensions in the strategic waterway, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Baqaei clarified that Tehran had not submitted any new proposal to Washington, stressing that Iran's existing two-day plan remained on the table.

He said the proposal demonstrates Iran's central role in maintaining security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.

Baqaei argued that restoring security to global energy routes requires Washington to demonstrate genuine political willingness to overcome the current diplomatic deadlock.

He said Iran's demands include lifting the US naval blockade, ending the war, releasing frozen Iranian assets and removing sanctions imposed in recent months.

Baqaei claimed these demands had already been accepted by Washington under the 14-point Islamabad memorandum, but accused the US of subsequently violating its commitments.

The spokesman stressed that Tehran would sign and implement only an agreement that fully protects Iran's national interests and legal rights.

He also said Iran maintains regular consultations with mediators Pakistan and Qatar, expressing appreciation for their diplomatic efforts.

On maritime security, Baqaei said all vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate with Iranian authorities to ensure safe navigation.

He blamed recent insecurity in the waterway on US and Israeli military actions, while insisting that Iranian forces remain prepared to respond to threats.

--NNN-ANADOLU