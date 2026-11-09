Pooja Padmakumar

PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, Bangor University

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I am Pooja, a postgraduate researcher exploring the diversity and prevalence of pathogenic fungi and antifungal resistance in wastewater networks and environmental waters.

With a background in biotechnology and biochemical engineering, I began my career in clinical research, working as a Clinical Data Manager handling clinical trials data. This role deepened my interest in disease mechanisms, leading me to pursue an MRes in Molecular Medicine, where I focused on cancer research.

Now, in my PhD, I bring together my expertise in biotechnology, clinical sciences, and molecular research to investigate emerging fungal threats to public health. By integrating environmental surveillance with molecular diagnostics, I aim to bridge the gap between clinical and environmental microbiology, contributing to a better understanding of antimicrobial resistance and its broader implications for global health.

–present PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, Bangor University

Experience