Pooja Padmakumar
- PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, Bangor University
I am Pooja, a postgraduate researcher exploring the diversity and prevalence of pathogenic fungi and antifungal resistance in wastewater networks and environmental waters.
With a background in biotechnology and biochemical engineering, I began my career in clinical research, working as a Clinical Data Manager handling clinical trials data. This role deepened my interest in disease mechanisms, leading me to pursue an MRes in Molecular Medicine, where I focused on cancer research.
Now, in my PhD, I bring together my expertise in biotechnology, clinical sciences, and molecular research to investigate emerging fungal threats to public health. By integrating environmental surveillance with molecular diagnostics, I aim to bridge the gap between clinical and environmental microbiology, contributing to a better understanding of antimicrobial resistance and its broader implications for global health.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, Bangor University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment