Jordan Beaumont

Senior Lecturer in Food and Nutrition, Sheffield Hallam University

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Dr Jordan D. Beaumont is a Registered Nutritionist (RNutr) (Public Health) and Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. He is currently Senior Lecturer in Food and Nutrition at Sheffield Hallam University, where he teaches across the undergraduate and postgraduate portfolio. Before joining Sheffield Hallam, Dr Beaumont worked as a freelance nutritionist and completing his PhD exploring the use of electrical brain stimulation to modulate eating behaviours. His current research focusses broadly on eating behaviour and appetite control, disordered eating and drinking behaviour, obesity and weight management, and dietary and health inequalities. He leads the Sheffield Hallam Appetite Research (SHARe) cluster and co-leads the cross-university Food, Eating and Health Research Group.



2025–present Senior Lecturer in Food and Nutrition, Sheffield Hallam University 2022–2025 Lecturer in Food and Nutrition, Sheffield Hallam University



2022 Leeds Trinity University, PhD

2019 Leeds Trinity University, PGCert Higher Education

2015 University of Sheffield, MMedSci Human Nutrition 2013 Leeds Trinity University, BSc (Hons) Nutrition and Food

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