Trump Plans Denuclearization Talks With Putin, Xi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump announced upcoming diplomatic talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We'll talk about a lot of things, including denuclearization... We're trying to end the war in Iran," he told reporters in Florida before departing for Washington.

The proposed talks seek to address international security issues involving Trump, Putin, and Xi.

Furthermore, United States President Donald Trump stated that a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine is anticipated, and that Ukraine is "gonna end up with a little bit different shape" once resolved.

"I think we're gonna have it done, and I think it's gonna happen and they're gonna end up with a little bit different shape Ukraine," Trump said in a CBS 60 Minutes interview.

When questioned about restrictions on the Starlink satellite system in the war zone and who holds authority over it, Trump said "Well, it wasn't me." When asked if the president should control such infrastructure, he replied "Probably, probably."