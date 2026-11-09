Debris From Russian Drone Falls Near School In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District
Emergency services are already heading to the scene, he added.Read also: Russian attacks injure 14, including two children, in Kharkiv region
As Ukrinform previously reported, a fire broke out in a parking area in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district following a Russian attac k.
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