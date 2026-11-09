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Debris From Russian Drone Falls Near School In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District


Date: 2026-11-09 06:04:19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Emergency services are already heading to the scene, he added.

Read also: Russian attacks injure 14, including two children, in Kharkiv region

As Ukrinform previously reported, a fire broke out in a parking area in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district following a Russian attac k.

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UkrinForm

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