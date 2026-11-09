Russians Attack Inactive Warehouses For Third Time In Odesa Region, Sparking Fire
"As a result of another attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region, a logistics facility was hit for the third time. Equipment was damaged. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties," Kiper wrote.
The fire caused by the attack was extinguished by personnel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).Read also: Russian drone strike injures three energy workers in Sumy region
"An unused warehouse building was hit. More than 40 rescuers were involved in dealing with the consequences of the attack," firefighters reported.
As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian attack on Odesa on the morning of November 9 damaged an infrastructure facility.
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