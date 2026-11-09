Jordan, Syria Open Third Coordination Council Session

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Damascus, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The third session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council opened in Damascus on Monday, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani.

Ministers responsible for the council's areas of cooperation and officials from both countries are participating in the meetings, which focus on strengthening bilateral relations and reviewing progress in implementing the outcomes of the second session, held in Amman in April.

The agenda also includes signing memoranda of understanding and implementation programs to strengthen the strategic partnership and advance shared interests.

Preparatory meetings were held Sunday in Damascus, bringing together ministry secretaries-general and technical teams.

//Petra// NQ