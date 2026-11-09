Randy M. Sonns Shares Key Home Appraisal Tips For Los Angeles Homeowners Planning To Sell In 2027
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, CA, November 9, 2026 – As 2027 approaches, many Los Angeles homeowners may be thinking about selling their properties. Knowing a home's value is an important first step. Randy M. Sonns Certified Residential Appraiser shares helpful tips to help homeowners prepare for a home appraisal in Los Angeles before putting their property on the market.
A professional home appraisal gives homeowners an independent opinion of their property's value. It can help sellers set realistic expectations and make informed decisions.
Why Home Appraisals Matter Before Selling
Setting the right asking price can make a big difference when selling a home. A price that is too high may turn buyers away. A price that is too low may leave money on the table.
A qualified home appraiser in Los Angeles reviews the home's condition, size, location, and recent sales of similar properties. This helps homeowners better understand their property's value in the local market.
Key Home Appraisal Tips for 2027 Sellers
1. Take Care of Small Repairs
Fix leaking faucets, broken fixtures, and damaged doors before the appraisal. A well-maintained home helps the appraiser understand its current condition.
2. Keep Home Improvement Records
Have records of recent upgrades ready. These may include kitchen updates, new roofing, or bathroom improvements. Not every upgrade adds the same value, but clear records can help.
3. Understand Your Neighborhood Market
Home values can vary across Los Angeles. Nearby schools, property features, and recent comparable sales may affect value. Local market knowledge plays an important role in a residential appraisal.
4. Make Your Property Easy to Inspect
Keep rooms, garages, and outdoor areas easy to access. Clear access helps the appraiser inspect the property and note important features.
5. Get an Independent Property Valuation
Before listing a home, an independent property valuation can offer useful insight. It helps sellers understand market value without relying only on online estimates.
Plan Ahead for a Successful Home Sale
Preparing early can make the selling process easier. A professional appraisal can help homeowners understand their property's value and plan their next steps with greater confidence.
Randy M. Sonns Certified Residential Appraiser provides professional residential appraisal services in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Homeowners planning to sell in 2027 can seek expert guidance to better understand their property's value before entering the market.
Contact Us
Randy M. Sonns Certified Residential Appraiser
Google Business Profile: Find Us on Google Maps
Website:
Email:...
Phone: (310) 429-3569
Service Area: Los Angeles, CA, and surrounding communities
A professional home appraisal gives homeowners an independent opinion of their property's value. It can help sellers set realistic expectations and make informed decisions.
Why Home Appraisals Matter Before Selling
Setting the right asking price can make a big difference when selling a home. A price that is too high may turn buyers away. A price that is too low may leave money on the table.
A qualified home appraiser in Los Angeles reviews the home's condition, size, location, and recent sales of similar properties. This helps homeowners better understand their property's value in the local market.
Key Home Appraisal Tips for 2027 Sellers
1. Take Care of Small Repairs
Fix leaking faucets, broken fixtures, and damaged doors before the appraisal. A well-maintained home helps the appraiser understand its current condition.
2. Keep Home Improvement Records
Have records of recent upgrades ready. These may include kitchen updates, new roofing, or bathroom improvements. Not every upgrade adds the same value, but clear records can help.
3. Understand Your Neighborhood Market
Home values can vary across Los Angeles. Nearby schools, property features, and recent comparable sales may affect value. Local market knowledge plays an important role in a residential appraisal.
4. Make Your Property Easy to Inspect
Keep rooms, garages, and outdoor areas easy to access. Clear access helps the appraiser inspect the property and note important features.
5. Get an Independent Property Valuation
Before listing a home, an independent property valuation can offer useful insight. It helps sellers understand market value without relying only on online estimates.
Plan Ahead for a Successful Home Sale
Preparing early can make the selling process easier. A professional appraisal can help homeowners understand their property's value and plan their next steps with greater confidence.
Randy M. Sonns Certified Residential Appraiser provides professional residential appraisal services in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Homeowners planning to sell in 2027 can seek expert guidance to better understand their property's value before entering the market.
Contact Us
Randy M. Sonns Certified Residential Appraiser
Google Business Profile: Find Us on Google Maps
Website:
Email:...
Phone: (310) 429-3569
Service Area: Los Angeles, CA, and surrounding communities
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