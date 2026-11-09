Barrick Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| For the three months ended
| For the nine months ended
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|Change
|9/30/25
|Change
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|Change
|Financial Results ($ millions)
|Revenues
|5,073
|5,292
|(4
|)%
|4,148
|22
|%
|15,583
|10,959
|42
|%
|Cost of sales
|2,361
|2,395
|(1
|)%
|1,890
|25
|%
|6,855
|5,553
|23
|%
|Net earningsa
|1,317
|1,217
|8
|%
|1,302
|1
|%
|4,136
|2,587
|60
|%
|Adjusted net earningsb
|1,347
|1,363
|(1
|)%
|982
|37
|%
|4,358
|2,385
|83
|%
|Attributable adjusted EBITDAb
|2,475
|2,545
|(3
|)%
|2,022
|22
|%
|7,781
|5,073
|53
|%
|Attributable adjusted EBITDA marginb
|60
|%
|60
|%
|0
|%
|59
|%
|2
|%
|62
|%
|56
|%
|11
|%
|Minesite sustaining capital expendituresb,c
|593
|500
|19
|%
|395
|50
|%
|1,473
|1,438
|2
|%
|Project capital expendituresb,c
|686
|654
|5
|%
|532
|29
|%
|1,910
|1,240
|54
|%
|Total consolidated capital expendituresc,d
|1,322
|1,189
|11
|%
|943
|40
|%
|3,490
|2,714
|29
|%
|Total attributable capital expenditurese
|1,157
|978
|18
|%
|757
|53
|%
|2,890
|2,105
|37
|%
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,489
|1,704
|46
|%
|2,422
|3
|%
|6,747
|4,963
|36
|%
|Net cash provided by operating activities marginf
|49
|%
|32
|%
|53
|%
|58
|%
|(16
|)%
|43
|%
|45
|%
|(4
|)%
|Attributable operating cash flowb
|1,799
|1,119
|61
|%
|1,911
|(6
|)%
|4,886
|3,882
|26
|%
|Free cash flowb
|1,167
|515
|127
|%
|1,479
|(21
|)%
|3,257
|2,249
|45
|%
|Attributable free cash flowb
|642
|141
|355
|%
|1,154
|(44
|)%
|1,996
|1,777
|12
|%
|Net earnings per share (basic and diluted)
|0.80
|0.73
|10
|%
|0.76
|5
|%
|2.49
|1.51
|65
|%
|Adjusted net earnings (basic)bper share
|0.82
|0.82
|0
|%
|0.58
|41
|%
|2.62
|1.39
|88
|%
|Weighted average diluted common shares (millions of shares)
|1,641
|1,666
|(2
|)%
|1,703
|(4
|)%
|1,661
|1,715
|(3
|)%
|Debt (current and long-term)
|4,680
|4,682
|0
|%
|4,714
|(1
|)%
|4,680
|4,714
|(1
|)%
|Cash and equivalents
|5,589
|5,927
|(6
|)%
|5,037
|11
|%
|5,589
|5,037
|11
|%
|Debt, net of cash
|(909
|)
|(1,245
|)
|(27
|)%
|(323
|)
|181
|%
|(909
|)
|(323
|)
|181
|%
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|Change
|9/30/25
|Change
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|Change
|Operating Results
|Gold
|Gold production (thousands of ounces)a
|816
|796
|3
|%
|829
|(2
|)%
|2,331
|2,384
|(2
|)%
|Gold sold (thousands of ounces)a
|810
|801
|1
|%
|837
|(3
|)%
|2,359
|2,358
|0
|%
|Market gold price ($/oz)
|4,262
|4,506
|(5
|)%
|3,457
|23
|%
|4,545
|3,201
|42
|%
|Realized gold pricea,b($/oz)
|4,243
|4,417
|(4
|)%
|3,457
|23
|%
|4,486
|3,226
|39
|%
|Gold COS (Barrick's share)a,c($/oz)
|1,950
|1,993
|(2
|)%
|1,562
|25
|%
|1,956
|1,613
|21
|%
|Gold TCCa,b($/oz)
|1,386
|1,426
|(3
|)%
|1,137
|22
|%
|1,381
|1,197
|15
|%
|Gold AISCa,b($/oz)
|1,911
|1,866
|2
|%
|1,538
|24
|%
|1,831
|1,660
|10
|%
|Revenue ($ millions)a
|3,517
|3,612
|(3
|)%
|2,943
|20
|%
|10,812
|7,733
|40
|%
|Attributable adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)b
|2,117
|2,168
|(2
|)%
|1,777
|19
|%
|6,766
|4,333
|56
|%
|Copper
|Copper production (thousands of tonnes)a
|50
|56
|(11
|)%
|55
|(9
|)%
|155
|158
|(2
|)%
|Copper sold (thousands of tonnes)a
|49
|54
|(9
|)%
|52
|(6
|)%
|148
|157
|(6
|)%
|Market copper price ($/lb)
|6.40
|6.05
|6
|%
|4.44
|44
|%
|6.09
|4.33
|41
|%
|Realized copper pricea,b($/lb)
|6.54
|6.15
|6
|%
|4.39
|49
|%
|6.17
|4.42
|40
|%
|Copper COS (Barrick's share)a,d($/lb)
|3.65
|3.39
|8
|%
|2.68
|36
|%
|3.48
|2.72
|28
|%
|Copper C1 cash costsa,b($/lb)
|2.76
|2.47
|12
|%
|1.96
|41
|%
|2.60
|2.00
|30
|%
|Copper AISCa,b($/lb)
|4.52
|3.95
|14
|%
|3.14
|44
|%
|4.05
|3.03
|34
|%
|Revenue ($ millions)a
|677
|697
|(3
|)%
|473
|43
|%
|1,930
|1,430
|35
|%
|Attributable adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)b
|358
|377
|(5
|)%
|245
|46
|%
|1,015
|740
|37
|%
Regional Summary a and 2026 Guidance b
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
| 2026
Guidance
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|Gold
|North America
|Gold produced (000s oz)
|497
|494
|536
|1,448
|1,498
|1,770 - 1,980
|Gold sold (000s oz)
|488
|494
|543
|1,444
|1,504
|COS ($/oz)d
|1,860
|1,900
|1,567
|1,849
|1,631
|1,820 - 2,010
|TCC ($/oz)c
|1,273
|1,330
|1,149
|1,274
|1,211
|1,270 - 1,410
|AISC ($/oz)c
|1,731
|1,729
|1,450
|1,692
|1,639
|1,690 - 1,870
|Revenue ($ millions)
|2,130
|2,234
|1,894
|6,617
|4,920
|Attributable adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)c
|1,305
|1,352
|1,096
|4,209
|2,652
|Barrick International
|Gold produced (000s oz)
|319
|302
|293
|883
|886
|1,130 - 1,270
|Gold sold (000s oz)
|322
|307
|294
|915
|854
|COS ($/oz)d
|2,087
|2,143
|1,553
|2,124
|1,599
|1,960 - 2,170
|TCC ($/oz)c
|1,558
|1,570
|1,115
|1,544
|1,179
|1,420 - 1,560
|AISC ($/oz)c
|1,981
|1,940
|1,448
|1,885
|1,583
|1,760 - 1,950
|Revenue ($ millions)
|1,387
|1,378
|1,049
|4,195
|2,813
|Attributable adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)c
|812
|816
|681
|2,557
|1,681
|Total Gold
|Gold produced (000s oz)
|816
|796
|829
|2,331
|2,384
|2,900 - 3,250
|Gold sold (000s oz)
|810
|801
|837
|2,359
|2,358
|COS ($/oz)d
|1,950
|1,993
|1,562
|1,956
|1,613
|1,870 - 2,070
|TCC ($/oz)c
|1,386
|1,426
|1,137
|1,381
|1,197
|1,330 - 1,470
|AISC ($/oz)c
|1,911
|1,866
|1,538
|1,831
|1,660
|1,760 - 1,950
|Revenue ($ millions)
|3,517
|3,612
|2,943
|10,812
|7,733
|Attributable adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)c
|2,117
|2,168
|1,777
|6,766
|4,333
|Total Copper
|Copper produced (kt)
|50
|56
|55
|155
|158
|190 - 220
|Copper sold (kt)
|49
|54
|52
|148
|157
|COS ($/lb)e
|3.65
|3.39
|2.68
|3.48
|2.72
|3.05 - 3.35
|C1 cash costs ($/lb)c
|2.76
|2.47
|1.96
|2.60
|2.00
|2.20 - 2.45
|AISC ($/lb)c
|4.52
|3.95
|3.14
|4.05
|3.03
|3.45 - 3.75
|Revenue ($ millions)
|677
|697
|473
|1,930
|1,430
|Attributable adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)c
|358
|377
|245
|1,015
|740
Technical Information
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Chief Technical Officer; Javier Ortuzar, FAusIMM, Senior Vice President, Exploration; Sam Baldwin, Vice President Geology, MSc, MAIG; Joel Holliday, FAusIMM, Executive Vice President, Exploration; and Russell Owen, FAusIMM, Vice President, Technical Services – each a“Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
All mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Unless otherwise noted, such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are as of December 31, 2025.
Endnotes
Endnote 1
On an attributable basis.
Endnote 2
Gold production from continuing operations (excludes ounces from Hemlo and Tongon).
Endnote 3
On an attributable basis. Gold COS/oz is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).
Endnote 4 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Total cash costs per ounce and All-in sustaining costs per ounce
“Total cash costs” per ounce (TCC/oz) and“All-in sustaining costs” per ounce (AISC/oz) are non-GAAP financial measures which are calculated based on the definition published by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick, the“WGC”). The WGC is not a regulatory organization. Management uses these measures to monitor the performance of our gold mining operations and their ability to generate positive cash flow, both on an individual site basis and an overall gold operations basis. TCC/oz starts with our cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales and costs allocated to by-products. AISC/oz starts with TCC/oz and includes sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs related to the current mine plan and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. Barrick believes that the use of TCC/oz and AISC/oz will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from the gold operations portion of our business. Due to the capital-intensive nature of the industry and the long useful lives over which these items are depreciated, there can be a significant timing difference between net earnings calculated in accordance with IFRS and the amount of free cash flow that is generated by a mine and therefore Barrick believes these measures are useful non-GAAP operating metrics and supplement our IFRS disclosures. These measures are not representative of all of Barrick's cash expenditures as they do not include income tax payments, interest costs or dividend payments. These measures do not include depreciation or amortization. TCC/oz and AISC/oz are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not equivalent to net income or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Although the WGC has published a standardized definition, other companies may calculate these measures differently. Further details on these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
Reconciliation of Gold Cost of Sales to Total cash costs and All-in sustaining costs, including on a per ounce basis
|($ millions, except per oz information in dollars)
| For the three months ended
| For the nine months ended
|Footnote
| 9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|COS applicable to gold production
|2,085
|2,109
|1,690
|6,068
|4,934
|Depreciation
|(493
|)
|(478
|)
|(384
|)
|(1,420
|)
|(1,085
|)
|Total cash costs applicable to equity method investments
|123
|130
|114
|381
|324
|Costs allocated to by-products
|(125
|)
|(128
|)
|(80
|)
|(372
|)
|(204
|)
|Other
|a
|4
|(8
|)
|5
|(37
|)
|21
|Non-controlling interests
|b
|(470
|)
|(484
|)
|(393
|)
|(1,363
|)
|(1,168
|)
|Total cash costs
|1,124
|1,141
|952
|3,257
|2,822
|General & administrative costs
|51
|31
|77
|121
|158
|Minesite exploration and evaluation costs
|c
|1
|4
|7
|9
|19
|Minesite sustaining capital expenditures
|d
|593
|500
|395
|1,473
|1,438
|Sustaining leases
|8
|2
|7
|16
|22
|Rehabilitation - accretion and amortization (operating sites)
|e
|17
|17
|17
|50
|50
|Non-controlling interest, copper operations and other
|f
|(247
|)
|(201
|)
|(171
|)
|(607
|)
|(596
|)
|All-in sustaining costs
|1,547
|1,494
|1,284
|4,319
|3,913
|Ounces sold - attributable basis (koz)
|g
|810
|801
|837
|2,359
|2,358
|COS/oz
|h,i
|1,950
|1,993
|1,562
|1,956
|1,613
|TCC/oz
|i
|1,386
|1,426
|1,137
|1,381
|1,197
|AISC/oz
|i
|1,911
|1,866
|1,538
|1,831
|1,660
|a.
|Other - Other adjustments mainly relate to treatment and refining charges.
|b.
|Non-controlling interests - Non-controlling interests include non-controlling interests related to gold production of $669 million and $1,951 million for Q3 2026 and YTD 2026, respectively, (Q2 2026: $682 million; Q3 2025: $540 million, YTD 2025 $1,567 million ). Non-controlling interests include NGM, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Tongon, North Mara and Bulyanhulu. Refer to Note 5 to the Financial Statements for further information.
|c.
|Exploration and evaluation costs - Exploration, evaluation and project expenses are included in AISC if they support current mine operations.
|d.
|Capital expenditures - Capital expenditures are related to our gold sites only and are split between minesite sustaining and project capital expenditures.
|e.
|Rehabilitation-accretion and amortization - Includes depreciation on the assets related to rehabilitation provisions of our gold operations and accretion on the rehabilitation provision of our gold operations, split between operating and non-operating sites.
|f.
|Non-controlling interest and copper operations - Removes general and administrative costs related to non-controlling interests and copper based on a percentage allocation of revenue. Also removes exploration, evaluation and project expenses, rehabilitation costs and capital expenditures incurred by our copper sites and the non-controlling interests related to NGM, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Tongon, North Mara and Bulyanhulu operating segments. It also includes capital expenditures applicable to our equity method investment in Kibali. The impact is summarized as the following:
|($ millions)
| For the three months ended
| For the nine months ended
|Non-controlling interest, copper operations and other
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|General & administrative costs
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|(13
|)
|(16
|)
|(25
|)
|Minesite exploration and evaluation expenses
|0
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|(4
|)
|Rehabilitation - accretion and amortization (operating sites)
|(8
|)
|(9
|)
|(5
|)
|(22
|)
|(16
|)
|Minesite sustaining capital expenditures
|(234
|)
|(186
|)
|(152
|)
|(567
|)
|(551
|)
|All-in sustaining costs total
|(247
|)
|(201
|)
|(171
|)
|(607
|)
|(596
|)
|g.
|Ounces sold - attributable basis - Excludes Long Canyon, which is producing residual ounces from the leach pad while in closure.
|h.
|COS/oz - Gold COS/oz is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).
|i.
|Per ounce figures - COS/oz, TCC/oz and AISC/oz may not calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding.
Free Cash Flow, Attributable Free Cash Flow and Attributable Operating Cash Flow
“Free cash flow” is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities.“Attributable free cash flow” starts with free cash flow and adds our attributable share of free cash flow from our equity investees and subtracts the free cash flow attributable to the non-controlling interests. Management believes these to be useful indicators of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash.“Attributable operating cash flow” starts with cash provided by operating activities and adds our attributable share of cash provided by operating activities from our equity investees and subtracts the cash provided by operating activities attributable to the non-controlling interests. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of the amount of cash provided by operating activities to Barrick's ownership share. Free cash flow, attributable free cash flow and attributable operating cash flow are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized definitions under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Further details on these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow, Attributable Free Cash Flow and Attributable Operating Cash Flow
|($ millions)
| For the three months ended
| For the nine months ended
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,489
|1,704
|2,422
|6,747
|4,963
|Capital expenditures
|(1,322
|)
|(1,189
|)
|(943
|)
|(3,490
|)
|(2,714
|)
|Free cash flow (consolidated)
|1,167
|515
|1,479
|3,257
|2,249
|Free cash flow applicable to equity investees
|80
|113
|191
|523
|413
|Non-controlling interests
|(605
|)
|(487
|)
|(516
|)
|(1,784
|)
|(885
|)
|Attributable free cash flow
|642
|141
|1,154
|1,996
|1,777
|Attributable capital expenditures
|1,157
|978
|757
|2,890
|2,105
|Attributable operating cash flow
|1,799
|1,119
|1,911
|4,886
|3,882
Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share
“Adjusted net earnings” and“adjusted net earnings per share” are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net earnings excludes the following from net earnings: impairment charges (reversals) related to intangibles, goodwill, property, plant and equipment, and investments; acquisition/disposition gains/losses; foreign currency translation gains/losses; significant tax adjustments; other items that are not indicative of the underlying operating performance of our core mining business; and tax effect and non-controlling interest of the above items. Management uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. Management believes that adjusted net earnings is a useful measure of our performance because impairment charges, acquisition/disposition gains/losses and significant tax adjustments do not reflect the underlying operating performance of our core mining business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Furthermore, foreign currency translation gains/losses are not necessarily reflective of the underlying operating results for the reporting periods presented. The tax effect and non-controlling interest of the adjusting items are also excluded to reconcile the amounts to Barrick's shares on a post-tax basis, consistent with net earnings. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. Further details on these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Net Earnings per Share, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share
|($ millions, except per share amounts in dollars)
| For the three months ended
| For the nine months ended
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|Net earnings attributable to equity holders of the Company
|1,317
|1,217
|1,302
|4,136
|2,587
|Impairment charges related to intangibles, goodwill, property, plant and equipment, and investmentsa
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|3
|(2
|)
|7
|Acquisition/disposition (gains) lossesb
|(102
|)
|(10
|)
|(250
|)
|(111
|)
|39
|(Gain) loss on currency translation
|1
|14
|(3
|)
|35
|(3
|)
|Significant tax adjustmentsc
|31
|(6
|)
|(119
|)
|60
|(169
|)
|Other expense adjustmentsd
|104
|236
|47
|358
|264
|Non-controlling interest
|(2
|)
|(77
|)
|0
|(87
|)
|(15
|)
|Tax effecte
|(1
|)
|(10
|)
|2
|(31
|)
|(325
|)
|Adjusted net earnings
|1,347
|1,363
|982
|4,358
|2,385
|Net earnings per sharef
|0.80
|0.73
|0.76
|2.49
|1.51
|Adjusted net earnings per sharef
|0.82
|0.82
|0.58
|2.62
|1.39
Significant tax adjustments for Q3 2026 and YTD 2026 primarily include adjustments in respect of prior years, the re-measurement of current and deferred tax balances and the impact of uncertain tax positions. Significant tax adjustments for Q3 2025 and YTD 2025 include the re-measurement of deferred tax balances and adjustments in respect of prior years.
Other expense adjustments for the Q3 2026 and YTD 2026 periods mainly related to additional royalties, penalties and interest related to the retrospective application of the 2023 Mining Code to Loulo-Gounkoto for 2024 and 2025 and the remobilization costs at Loulo-Gounkoto. YTD 2026 was further impacted by the gold inventory fair value adjustment after regaining control of Loulo-Gounkoto, and costs associated with our North America IPO project which were expensed in H1 2026, partially offset by income related to the revaluation of the Hemlo contingent consideration. Other expense adjustments for the 2025 periods mainly relate to reduced operations costs at Loulo-Gounkoto, and costs related to the signing of agreements to settle legacy legal matters in the Philippines related to Placer Dome Inc.
Tax effect for Q3 2026 and YTD 2026 mainly relates to other expense adjustments. For Q3 2025 and YTD 2025 tax effect primarily relates to acquisition/disposition losses (gains).
Calculated using weighted average number of shares outstanding under the basic method of earnings per share.
C1 cash costs per pound and All-in sustaining costs per pound
“C1 cash costs” per pound (C1 cash costs/lb) and“All-in sustaining costs” per pound (AISC/lb) are non-GAAP financial measures related to our copper mine operations. Barrick believes that C1 cash costs/lb enables investors to better understand the performance of our copper operations in comparison to other copper producers who present results on a similar basis. C1 cash costs/lb excludes royalties, production taxes and non-routine charges as they are not direct production costs. AISC/lb is similar to the gold AISC metric and management uses this to better evaluate the costs of copper production. Barrick believes this measure enables investors to better understand the operating performance of our copper mines as this measure reflects all of the sustaining expenditures incurred in order to produce copper. AISC/lb includes C1 cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, royalties, production taxes, reclamation cost accretion and amortization and writedowns taken on inventory to net realizable value. Further details on these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
Reconciliation of Copper Cost of Sales to C1 cash costs and All-in sustaining costs, including on a per pound basis
|($ millions, except per lb information in dollars)
| For the three months ended
| For the nine months ended
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|Cost of sales
|267
|280
|193
|764
|594
|Depreciation/amortization
|(65
|)
|(71
|)
|(69
|)
|(179
|)
|(197
|)
|Treatment and refinement charges
|47
|49
|44
|131
|126
|C1 cash costs applicable to equity method investments
|102
|95
|91
|292
|265
|Less: royalties
|(37
|)
|(43
|)
|(25
|)
|(110
|)
|(71
|)
|Costs allocated to by-products
|(15
|)
|(15
|)
|(7
|)
|(48
|)
|(24
|)
|C1 cash costs of sales
|299
|295
|227
|850
|693
|General & administrative costs
|10
|6
|12
|22
|28
|Rehabilitation - accretion and amortization
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Royalties
|37
|43
|25
|110
|71
|Minesite exploration and evaluation costs
|3
|3
|1
|8
|4
|Minesite sustaining capital expenditures
|138
|120
|93
|324
|240
|Sustaining leases
|3
|2
|2
|6
|7
|All-in sustaining costs
|491
|470
|361
|1,323
|1,048
|Tonnes sold - attributable basis (thousands of tonnes)
|49
|54
|52
|148
|157
|Pounds sold - attributable basis (millions of pounds)
|108
|119
|116
|326
|347
|COS/lba,b
|3.65
|3.39
|2.68
|3.48
|2.72
|C1 cash costs per pounda
|2.76
|2.47
|1.96
|2.60
|2.00
|AISC/lba
|4.52
|3.95
|3.14
|4.05
|3.03
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Attributable Adjusted EBITDA, Attributable Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Net Leverage
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the following from net earnings: income tax expense; finance costs; finance income; and depreciation. Management believes that EBITDA is a valuable indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures. Management uses EBITDA for this purpose. Adjusted EBITDA removes the effect of impairment charges; acquisition/disposition gains/losses; foreign currency translation gains/losses; and other expense adjustments. Barrick also removes the impact of the income tax expense, finance costs, finance income and depreciation incurred in our equity method accounted investments. Attributable adjusted EBITDA further removes the non-controlling interest portion. Barrick believes these items provide a greater level of consistency with the adjusting items included in our adjusted net earnings reconciliation, with the exception that these amounts are adjusted to remove any impact on finance costs/income, income tax expense and/or depreciation as they do not affect EBITDA. Barrick believes this additional information will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in better understanding our ability to generate liquidity from our attributable business, including equity method investments, by excluding these amounts from the calculation as they are not indicative of the performance of our core mining business and do not necessarily reflect the underlying operating results for the periods presented. Additionally, it is aligned with how Barrick presents our forward-looking guidance on gold ounces and copper pounds produced. Attributable adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as attributable adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues - as adjusted. Barrick believes this ratio will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick to better understand the relationship between revenues and EBITDA or operating profit. Net leverage is calculated as debt, net of cash divided by the sum of adjusted EBITDA of the last four consecutive quarters. Barrick believes this ratio will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in monitoring our leverage and evaluating our balance sheet. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, attributable adjusted EBITDA, attributable adjusted EBITDA margin and net leverage are intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and do not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and attributable adjusted EBITDA exclude the impact of cash costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances, and therefore are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, attributable adjusted EBITDA, attributable adjusted EBITDA margin and net leverage differently. Further details on these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Attributable Adjusted EBITDA
|($ millions)
| For the three months ended
| For the nine months ended
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|Net earnings
|2,038
|1,892
|1,904
|6,411
|3,941
|Income tax expense
|601
|732
|477
|2,080
|857
|Finance costs, neta
|18
|6
|21
|43
|96
|Depreciation
|567
|555
|460
|1,622
|1,307
|EBITDA
|3,224
|3,185
|2,862
|10,156
|6,201
|Impairment (reversals) charges of non-current assetsb
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|3
|(2
|)
|7
|Acquisition/disposition losses (gains)c
|(102
|)
|(10
|)
|(250
|)
|(111
|)
|39
|(Gain) loss on currency translation
|1
|14
|(3
|)
|35
|(3
|)
|Other expense adjustmentsd
|104
|236
|47
|358
|264
|Income tax expense, net finance costsaand depreciation from equity investees
|238
|204
|197
|590
|494
|Adjusted EBITDA
|3,464
|3,628
|2,856
|11,026
|7,002
|Non-controlling Interests
|(989
|)
|(1,083
|)
|(834
|)
|(3,245
|)
|(1,929
|)
|Attributable adjusted EBITDA
|2,475
|2,545
|2,022
|7,781
|5,073
|Revenues - as adjustede
|4,147
|4,267
|3,405
|12,595
|9,140
|Attributable adjusted EBITDA marginf
|60
|%
|60
|%
|59
|%
|62
|%
|56
|%
|As at 9/30/26
|As at 12/31/25
|As at 9/30/25
|As at 9/30/26
|As at 12/31/25
|Net Leverageg
|-0.1:1
|-0.2:1
|0.0:1
|-0.1:1
|-0.2:1
Capital Expenditures
These amounts are presented on the same basis as our guidance. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial measures. Capital expenditures are classified into minesite sustaining capital expenditures or project capital expenditures depending on the nature of the expenditure. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures is the capital spending required to support current production levels. Project capital expenditures represent the capital spending at new projects and major, discrete projects at existing operations intended to increase net present value through higher production or longer mine life. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of the purpose of capital expenditures and this distinction is an input into the calculation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce/pound. Classifying capital expenditures is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Further details on these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
Reconciliation of the Classification of Capital Expenditures
|($ millions)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|Minesite sustaining capital expenditures
|593
|500
|395
|1,473
|1,438
|Project capital expenditures
|686
|654
|532
|1,910
|1,240
|Capitalized interest
|43
|35
|16
|107
|36
|Total consolidated capital expenditures
|1,322
|1,189
|943
|3,490
|2,714
Realized Price
“Realized price” is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from sales: treatment and refining charges; and cumulative catch-up adjustment to revenue relating to our streaming arrangements. Barrick believes this provides investors and analysts with a more accurate measure with which to compare to market gold and copper prices and to assess our gold and copper sales performance. For those reasons, management believes that this measure provides a more accurate reflection of our Company's past performance and is a better indicator of its expected performance in future periods. The realized price measure is intended to provide additional information, and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of sales as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently. Further details on these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at The following table reconciles realized prices to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
Reconciliation of Sales to Realized Price per ounce/pound
|($ millions, except per oz/lb information in dollars)
|Gold
|Copper
|Gold
|Copper
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|6/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|9/30/26
|9/30/25
|Sales
|4,489
|4,665
|3,748
|459
|499
|320
|13,910
|9,794
|1,301
|961
|Sales applicable to non-controlling interests
|(1,507
|)
|(1,553
|)
|(1,237
|)
|0
|0
|0
|(4,651
|)
|(3,139
|)
|0
|0
|Sales applicable to equity method investmentsa,b
|454
|416
|377
|203
|182
|147
|1,316
|935
|581
|446
|Sales applicable to sites in closure or care and maintenancec
|(7
|)
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|0
|0
|0
|(22
|)
|(3
|)
|0
|0
|Treatment and refinement charges
|9
|11
|7
|47
|49
|44
|29
|20
|131
|126
|Otherd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Revenues – as adjusted
|3,438
|3,537
|2,894
|709
|730
|511
|10,582
|7,607
|2,013
|1,533
|Ounces/pounds sold (koz/Mlb)c
|810
|801
|837
|108
|119
|116
|2,359
|2,358
|326
|347
|Realized gold/copper price per oz/lbe
|4,243
|4,417
|3,457
|6.54
|6.15
|4.39
|4,486
|3,226
|6.17
|4.42
Endnote 5
Cash, net of debt.
Endnote 6
On an attributable basis. Copper COS/lb is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).
Endnote 7
Refer to the Technical Report on the Carlin Complex, Eureka and Elko County, Nevada, USA, dated December 31, 2024, and filed on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at on March 14, 2025.
Endnote 8
A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,500/oz reserve with potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with projected costs per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier One Copper Asset/Project is an asset with a $3.25/lb reserve with potential for +5Mt contained copper in support at least 20 years life, annual production of at least 200ktpa, with costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve. Tier One Assets must be located in a world-class geological district with potential for organic reserve growth and long-term geologically driven addition.
Endnote 9
Refer to the Technical Report on the Lumwana Expansion Project, Republic of Zambia, dated December 31, 2024, and filed on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at on February 19, 2025.
Endnote 10 – 2026 Outlook Assumptions and Economic Sensitivity Analysis
| 2026 guidance
assumption
|Hypothetical change
| Consolidated impact
on EBITDA (millions)
| Attributable impact
on EBITDA3(millions)
| Attributable impact on
TCC3and AISC3
|Gold price sensitivity
|$4,500/oz
|+/- $100/oz
|'+/-$390
|'+/-$270
|'+/-$5/oz
|Copper price sensitivity
|$5.50/lb
|+/-$0.25/lb
|'+/- $110
|'+/- $110
|'+/-$0.01/lb
|Oil prices
| $70/bbl WTI
$75/bbl Brent
|+/- $10/bbl
|'+/- $61
|'+/- $56
|+/- $12/oz
|Key Outlook Assumptions
|2026
|Gold price ($/oz)
|4,500
|Copper price ($/lb)
|5.50
|Oil price (WTI) ($/barrel)
|70
|Oil price (Brent) ($/barrel)
|75
|AUD exchange rate (AUD:USD)
|0.75
|ARS exchange rate (USD:ARS)
|1,513
|CAD exchange rate (USD:CAD)
|1.30
|CLP exchange rate (USD:CLP)
|900
|EUR exchange rate (EUR:USD)
|1.10
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes“forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipated”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“committed”,“guidance”,“project”,“continue”,“progress”,“advance”,“develop”,“on track”,“on schedule”,“on budget”,“underway”,“ongoing”,“remain”,“priority”,“focus”,“position”,“prospective”,“target”,“estimate”,“growth”,“potential”,“future”,“will”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“may” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's forward-looking production guidance and Barrick's ability to achieve its full-year 2026 production and cost guidance; estimates of future cost of sales per ounce for gold and per pound for copper, total cash costs per ounce and C1 cash costs per pound, and all-in sustaining costs per ounce/pound; projected capital, operating and exploration expenditures; the continued ramp-up of Goldrush and Loulo-Gounkoto; the expected timing of access to high-grade material at North Mara; our ability to convert resources into reserves and replace reserves net of depletion from production; mine life and production rates, including anticipated production growth from Barrick's organic project pipeline and the potential to extend open pit mine life at Nevada Gold Mines beyond 2050; the potential for Fourmile to be a Tier One Gold Asset and the advanced studies, infill and resource definition drilling and permitting activities underway at Fourmile; Barrick's global exploration strategy and planned exploration activities, including at Cortez and Carlin; our plans, and expected timing, completion and benefits of our growth projects, including potential open pit growth and the optimization of processing capacity at Nevada Gold Mines, the Lumwana Super Pit Expansion project and the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and mine life extension project; timing for first production, expected increase in copper production and estimated 2026 capital spending on the Lumwana Super Pit Expansion project, including the expected commencement of the tailings storage facility expansion and completion of the mill wall lifts in Q4 2026; the expected timing of submission of the starter dam permit package for the Naranjo tailings storage facility and progress on the flotation improvement work at Pueblo Viejo; the ongoing review of, and anticipated lower spending at, the Reko Diq project; the proposed IPO of an entity that will hold Barrick's North American assets; potential mineralization and metal or mineral recoveries; the payment of the Q3 2026 dividend; Barrick's share buyback program and dividend policy; and expectations regarding future price assumptions and economic sensitivities, financial performance and other outlook or guidance.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions, including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this press release are still in the early stages and may not materialize; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including, but not limited to, drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, or other countries in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; risks relating to the proposed IPO of an entity that will hold Barrick's North American assets; risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; the Company's ability to achieve its sustainability goals, including its climate-related goals and GHG emissions reduction targets; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; the liability associated with risks and hazards in the mining industry, and the ability to maintain insurance to cover such losses; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to operations near communities that may regard Barrick's operations as being detrimental to them; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives, including risks related to cybersecurity incidents, including those caused by computer viruses, malware, ransomware and other cyberattacks, or similar information technology system failures, delays and/or disruptions; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by ongoing global supply chain disruptions, global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and country-specific political and economic factors in Argentina and uncertainty related to Venezuela; adverse changes in our credit ratings; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; changes in U.S. trade, tariff and other controls on imports and exports, tax, immigration or other policies that may impact relations with foreign countries, result in retaliatory policies, lead to increased costs for raw materials and components, or impact Barrick's existing operations and material growth projects; risks arising from holding derivative instruments (such as credit risk, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk); risks related to the demands placed on the Company's management, the ability of management to implement its business strategy and enhanced political risk in certain jurisdictions; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks related to competition in the mining industry; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics; risks related to the failure of internal controls; and risks related to the impairment of the Company's goodwill and assets.
In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/ Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
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