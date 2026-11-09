Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) Enters Strategic Letters Of Intent To Expand Security Platform Into Malaysia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) (“Concorde” or the“Company”), an integrated provider of technology-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has executed strategic Letters of Intent (LOIs) for commercial collaborations in Malaysia. The initiatives focus on sovereign border management and security systems integration, marking a key milestone in Concorde's expansion into the Malaysian market and its strategic shift toward high-margin, tech-driven solutions.

Strategic Highlights

Sovereign Border & AI Command Platform: Evaluating Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession models across two core initiatives:



Workforce Onboarding & Clearance Hub: A conceptual off-site screening, AI- biometric clearance, and holding facility utilizing a user-pays model. Integrated Border Intelligence Platform: A smart-border concept leveraging automated inspection hardware, AI-dispatch, and cloud geospatial analytics across multi-agency command dashboards.

Security Systems Integration Framework: Evaluating operational synergies across static guarding, armed escorts, and Cash-in-Transit (CIT) services to align licensed infrastructure and workflows.

Expansion Impact & Status

The non-binding LOIs provide an operational catalyst for Concorde's regional growth, enabling the Company to explore the deployment of automated edge computing and smart ecosystem platforms across critical infrastructure sectors in Malaysia.

Further details regarding definitive terms and operational milestones will be disclosed in future announcements as discussions progress.

About Concorde International Group

Concorde International Group Ltd, established in 1997, is a business-model-driven provider of security solutions and services, supported by advanced integrated technology enabling cluster surveillance of properties and assets with 24/7 system availability and real-time response. The Group offers the i-Guarding suite of smart solutions, including the patented i-Facility Sprinter (IFS), a mobile platform operating on its proprietary Cluster® aggregation to deliver one-of-its kind innovative security and facility maintenance services. The IFS is protected by patents in more than 29 jurisdictions worldwide.

The Company further integrates its Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) capabilities, enabling organisations to deploy advanced AI-driven solutions without significant infrastructure investment. The company's comprehensive offerings transform traditional security models to deliver enhanced operational performance, consistency, scalability, and cost-efficiency across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and annual report filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Investor Relations

Concorde International Group Ltd

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