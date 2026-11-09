Wildx Mastermind And Media Day Brings Speakers Together For Branding, Media Training And National Exposure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WILD Global Inc., creator of WILDx, known as the 'American Idol for Speakers,' presents the WILDx Mastermind and Media Day, a three-day experience designed to help speakers strengthen their communication skills, refine their personal brands, and explore opportunities to expand their visibility through media. Building on the momentum of WILDx, the program extends the experience beyond the stage, bringing together a select group of VIP clients for focused development, professional connections, and media engagement.









The program combines a private mastermind experience with dedicated media interviews, creating opportunities for participants to communicate their ideas, share their professional expertise, and introduce their work to broader audiences. Through television appearances, digital media features, and publication opportunities, participants can gain experience presenting their stories and perspectives across different media platforms.

The mastermind component provides a setting for participants to further develop how they communicate their expertise, approach their professional goals, and position their personal brands. The media component complements this work by giving participants opportunities to engage in interviews and discuss the ideas, experiences, and knowledge behind their respective businesses and areas of expertise.

By bringing together professional development and media exposure in one program, WILDx Mastermind and Media Day aims to create a more comprehensive experience for speakers looking to strengthen their public presence. The three-day format allows participants to build on the skills and visibility developed through WILDx while exploring new ways to connect with audiences beyond live speaking events.

A Private Mastermind Focused on Branding and Communication

The experience includes a private mastermind featuring a select group of VIP clients. Through focused discussions and practical guidance, participants explore how to communicate their expertise, approach interviews with confidence, and develop compelling stories that connect with audiences.

The mastermind brings together professionals from different backgrounds, allowing participants to refine their messaging, exchange perspectives, and consider how to build a recognizable public presence.

The participating guests include:



Artemis The Heart Whisperer

Artemis The Heart Whisperer is an internationally recognized spiritual teacher, essential oils educator, and creator of the Egyptian Emotional Clearing Technique, known for helping people uncover and clear the root cause of emotional blocks.



Dr. Kelly McCann

Dr. Kelly McCann, MD, MPH, is a board-certified functional and integrative medicine physician, founder of the Spring Center, and creator of The Unforgetting Project, specializing in mold illness, chronic infections, and mast cell activation syndrome.



Abi Levine

Abi Levine is a hypnotherapist and entrepreneur. She created Millionaire Mindset Mastery and Miracle Coding, helping clients achieve over $2 billion in documented results. Her mission is to help people overcome scarcity, build wealth, and make a positive impact on the world.



Elizabeth Gaines

Elizabeth Gaines is a community architect, educator, and Education Director at Functional Diagnostic Nutrition, known for designing intentional communities and training practitioners in root-cause functional health work.



Missy Kelly

Missy Kelly is Co-Founder and CEO of CatTongue Grips, maker of the patented Gription and Safety Grit non-slip safety products, and founder of the leadership and mindset coaching platform Born for Impact.



Rose Blaum

Rosemary "Rose" Blaum is a speaker, international bestselling author, and transformation strategist, creator of the Pivot, Reboot, Thrive framework for high performers navigating career growth and reinvention.



ChewHoong Koh

ChewHoong Koh is a Sales Energetics Catalyst and creator of the Aligned and Abundance Programs, helping mission-driven entrepreneurs close high-ticket sales through business strategy, mindset, and energetic alignment.

Beth Cunningham

Beth Cunningham is a communication and relationship counselor with 25 years of experience in Diffusive Engagement, an approach focused on resolving conflict and creating harmony. She dedicated her life to understanding human relationships and helping people, including those in abusive situations.



Exploring the Connection Between Personal Branding and Audience Perception

Personal branding is a key focus of the mastermind. Participants explore how their identity, messaging, and presentation influence the way audiences perceive and remember their work.

Marie Diamond shares insights into how feng shui principles can support personal branding, while Berké Brown examines the psychology behind brand identity and the messages people communicate through their professional presence.

These sessions encourage participants to consider how they present themselves, clarify their message, and create a more consistent identity across media platforms. By combining branding discussions with practical media preparation, the program helps speakers communicate their expertise in ways that are clear, memorable, and relevant to their audiences.



Media Day Connects Participants With Television and Published Media







Founded by Rhonda Swan and Jules Schroeder, WILDx brings together speakers through experiences designed to develop their communication skills, strengthen their personal brands, and expand their media reach. The three-day WILDx Mastermind and Media Day experience culminates in a series of interviews hosted by Rhonda Swan for The Rhonda Swan Show, WILDx Talks TV by Jules Schroeder, and The Alive Show by Berké Brown.

During these interviews, participants share their professional journeys, discuss their areas of expertise, and introduce their work to broader audiences. The sessions also allow speakers to apply the messaging and communication strategies explored during the mastermind.

Additional media opportunities may include coverage in publications and on news platforms such as USA Today, LA Weekly, FOX5, and PIX11 News, helping participants introduce their work to audiences beyond their existing professional networks.

From the Stage to the Media: Building a Clearer Public Presence

WILDx provides the foundation for an experience that extends beyond the stage. The mastermind and Media Day build on that foundation by bringing together branding insights, interview preparation, storytelling, and media access.

For professionals whose work depends on communicating ideas and connecting with people, effective media engagement requires more than subject-matter knowledge. It also involves articulating a clear message, presenting ideas with confidence, and responding to questions in an engaging and authentic way.

By bringing these elements together over three days, the WILDx Mastermind and Media Day gives selected participants an environment to refine their message, learn from other professionals, and explore opportunities to strengthen their public presence.

About WILDx

WILDx is a global speaking and media platform designed to discover, develop, and amplify powerful voices.

Combining the excitement of a live speaker competition with the reach of media, PR, and an international business network, WILDx provides speakers with opportunities for visibility, credibility, connection, and growth.

Often described as the "American Idol for Speakers," WILDx is built around the belief that the right message, delivered to the right audience, can create meaningful change.

Through live events, speaker development, media exposure, strategic relationships, and its global community, WILDx helps speakers turn their ideas into influence and opportunity.

Media Contact

WILD Global Inc.

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