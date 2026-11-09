CHUCK E. CHEESE MAKES HOLIDAY GIFTING ABOUT LESS STUFF, MORE MEMORIES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From experience gifts and family entertainment, Chuck E. Cheese makes holiday memories easy to share

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families increasingly prioritize experiences over things, Chuck E. Cheese is making holiday gifting about time together. This season, families can give the gift of play with Fun Pass, earn bonus E-Tickets with gift card purchases, stream“A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas” and join the #RobotBananaChallenge.

For those who still want something to wrap, the brand also offers holiday merchandise, retro apparel and collectibles.

According to Deloitte's 2026 Holiday Retail Survey, 50% of shoppers plan to gift experiences this holiday season, up from 47% in 2025 and 39% in 2024.

Give the Gift of Play: Chuck E. Cheese Fun Pass. Fun Pass gives families unlimited visits, Play Points every visit, discounts on food, drinks and Adventure Zone admission, plus surprise perks. Each pass includes Play Pass cards for up to six family members and is offered at three levels:

Bronze: 40 Play Points per visit and 20% off food, drinks and Adventure Zone admission

Silver: 100 Play Points per visit and 30% off food, drinks and Adventure Zone admission

Gold: 250 Play Points per visit and 50% off food, drinks and Adventure Zone admission

Fun Pass starts at $54.99. Monthly options range from $7.99 to $24.99 per month. Purchase at chuckecheese.com/funpass or participating locations.

Bonus E-Tickets with Holiday Gift Cards. Through Dec. 31, guests receive 1,000 bonus E-Tickets for every $25 in Chuck E. Cheese gift cards purchased, with a maximum of four bonus E-Ticket codes per guest at participating locations while supplies last. During Black Friday through Cyber Monday (Nov. 27-30), the same purchase earns 2,000 bonus E-Tickets. The offer applies only to gift cards purchased at Chuck E. Cheese fun centers and online at chuckecheese.com. Bonus E-Tickets are delivered via email immediately after purchase and are valid Jan. 1-March 31, 2027. Purchase gift cards and see full terms and conditions at chuckecheese.com/gift-cards.

Make Holiday Movie Night a Family Tradition. Join Chuck E. and friends for a festive adventure filled with comedy, music and holiday cheer in“A Chuck E. Cheese Christmas,” an animated holiday special featuring an all-star voice cast and original songs. The special is available in English and Spanish on Prime Video and Chuck E. Cheese's YouTube channels.

Join the #RobotBananaChallenge. Starting Nov. 27, families can recreate the Robot Banana Dance from the holiday special and share videos on TikTok or Instagram for a chance to be featured on screens at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations Dec. 20-26. Tag @chuckecheese and use #RobotBananaChallenge. Videos must be posted by a parent or guardian age 18 or older by Dec. 16. Full details will be shared by the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

Bring the Fun Home: Family Activities. Two Chuck E. Cheese books extend the fun beyond the restaurant:

Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbook : Family-friendly recipes to make together in the kitchen.

Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Coloring & Activity Book : Mazes, games and coloring activities for ages 4-8.

Gifts for Kids, Fans and Collectors. Chuck E. Cheese offers merchandise, retro apparel and collectibles. Retro apparel is available at Hot Topic and Kohl's, along with unique finds like the Chuck E. Cheese pizza throw at BoxLunch. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum also offers Chuck E. Cheese bobbleheads and Munch's Make Believe Band collectibles.

Holiday Hours. Chuck E. Cheese U.S. locations will follow this holiday schedule:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 26): Closed

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24): Closing at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25): Closed

New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year's Day (Jan. 1, 2027): Regular hours

Guests should check chuckecheese.com for local hours.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For nearly 50 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs.

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Give the Gift of Play with Chuck E. Cheese Fun Pass Chuck E. Cheese Gifts for Kids, Fans and Collectors.

CONTACT: Juliana Mitchell SPM Communications 817-329-3257...