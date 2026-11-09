Biodesix To Showcase MRD Strategy At The Association For Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2026 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data highlighting proprietary bioinformatics, ultrasensitive molecular detection, and collaborations with Bio-Rad Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific to advance scalable MRD solutions for clinical laboratories

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced it will present new data from its tumor-informed and tumor-naïve molecular monitoring programs at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2026 Annual Meeting, November 10-14, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. Biodesix will present three posters and host a Corporate Workshop featuring speakers from its collaborators Bio-Rad Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The presentations build on the two complementary molecular residual disease (MRD) programs Biodesix announced in September 2026: a tumor-informed solution developed with Bio-Rad Laboratories, which uses the Biodesix Diagnostic Cortex® bioinformatics platform to identify patient-specific tumor alterations and Droplet DigitalTM PCR (ddPCRTM) to track them in blood, and a tumor-naïve, methylation-based solution under development with Thermo Fisher Scientific on the Ion TorrentTM GenexusTM platform, which requires no tumor tissue. Both programs are designed to run on partner platforms already installed in laboratories around the world, an access model intended to bring advanced MRD testing to more laboratories and the patients they serve. Both approaches are being validated in collaboration with investigators at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

“MRD is one of the most important and rapidly evolving areas in oncology, and Biodesix is building capabilities across the full spectrum of that opportunity,” said Scott Hutton, Chief Executive Officer, Biodesix.“At AMP, we will showcase complementary tumor-informed and tumor-naïve approaches, novel bioinformatics capabilities, and a scalable laboratory access model designed to bring advanced MRD testing to more patients. We believe improving both test performance and patient access will be critical to the future adoption of MRD testing.”

“AMP brings together the laboratory professionals who will put these assays into practice, which makes it the ideal setting to share our MRD pipeline update and data,” said Gary Pestano, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Biodesix.“Sensitivity matters, and so does patient access. The work we are presenting in collaboration with our partners spans tumor-informed monitoring, tumor-naïve methylation detection, and novel bioinformatics approaches that make personalized testing faster and more efficient.”

Biodesix Corporate Workshop

Listening for the Whisper: Monitoring Residual Disease and Emerging Resistance in the Blood

Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 4:00 PM PT

Speakers from Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Biodesix will discuss complementary approaches to detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), which can signal that a cancer remains or is returning before it is visible on imaging.



Prithwish Pal, Ph.D., Director, Global Product Management - Oncology, Bio-Rad Laboratories, will describe tumor-informed MRD monitoring, in which patient-specific variants identified from tumor tissue are tracked in blood with Droplet DigitalTM PCR.

José Luís Costa, Ph.D., Global Director Scientific Affairs, Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing and Oncology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Dr. Christopher Mueller, President & CEO, mDETECT, will present new tools for detecting methylation signatures in plasma on the GenexusTM platform. Because this approach does not require tumor tissue, it could extend molecular monitoring to patients whose tissue samples are unavailable or insufficient. Gary Pestano, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Biodesix, will present data from clinical specimens using both MRD approaches. He will also show how the same ultrasensitive ddPCRTM expertise applies to monitoring emerging resistance, using the GeneStrat® ESR1 ddPCRTM Test, a laboratory-developed test that detects 11 ESR1 mutations in plasma from patients with metastatic breast cancer.



Attendees will gain a practical view of molecular monitoring approaches across solid tumor settings, including the validation studies laboratories need to conduct before bringing ctDNA monitoring assays into clinical use. Carolyn Reifsnyder, MBT, Vice President of Strategic R&D Initiatives, Biodesix, will introduce and moderate the session.

Biodesix Presentations

Scalable Bioinformatics for Assay Design Poster

Presenter: Emma Longshore, Bioinformatician, Biodesix | Friday, November 13, 2026, 9:15-10:15 AM PT | Poster I020

This poster details a scalable, tissue-independent bioinformatics framework for rapidly designing personalized ddPCR-based MRD assays from existing sequencing data. The in-silico approach minimizes the need for additional tissue sampling and supports faster delivery of cost-effective monitoring tools for patients.

Ultrasensitive, WGS-Informed MRD Detection Poster

Presenter: Leisa Jackson, Staff Scientist, Biodesix | Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9:15-10:15 AM PT | Poster ST011

This poster describes a whole-genome sequencing (WGS)-informed workflow used to design and deploy bespoke multiplexed ddPCRTM assays. Building on data first presented at AACR 2026, the work shows MRD assays designed with the Biodesix Diagnostic Cortex® platform to track both single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and structural variants (SVs), demonstrating the platform's ability to identify and follow complex, patient-specific tumor alterations.

Advancements in Tumor-Naïve, Methylation-Based MRD Poster

Presenter: Kristen Eller, Senior Scientist, Biodesix | Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9:15-10:15 AM PT | Poster ST147

This poster presents data from the Biodesix collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific on a tumor-naïve, methylation-based MRD solution using plasma from whole blood collected and shipped in stabilizer tubes.

Biodesix Corporate Workshop Presentations will be held at Arch at 800 Pike, Seattle Convention Center. Biodesix Development Services team members will also be at booth 544 to discuss end-to-end translational research, biomarker discovery, and clinical trial diagnostic solutions.

Notes:

Diagnostic Cortex and GeneStrat are registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc.

Droplet Digital and ddPCR are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Ion Torrent and Genexus are trademarks of Thermo Fisher Scientific and its subsidiaries.

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) has institutional financial interests related to Biodesix, Inc.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world's leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. Visit biodesix.com for more information.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“expect,”“predict,”“potential,”“opportunity,”“goals,” or“should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our revenues, profitability, outlook, and overall business strategy, the timing and assumptions regarding collection of revenues on projections, availability of funds and future capital, the anticipated impact and benefits of new clinical data, reimbursement coverage and research partnerships, the impact of enhanced U.S. tariffs, import/export restrictions or other trade barriers on the company and its operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed February 26, 2026, or subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q during 2026, as applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts

Media: Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications, Biodesix

... | (720) 925-9285

Investors: Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR

... | (339) 970-2843