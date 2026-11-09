Evgo Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Q3 Charging Network Revenues Increased 29% Year-Over-Year

Charging network revenue totaled $72 million in the third quarter, an increase of 29% year-over-year, representing the 19th consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year charging revenue growth.

Network throughput reached 103 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”) in the third quarter, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Ended the third quarter with 5,530 stalls in operation, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Management will host a webcast today at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT to discuss EVgo's results and other business highlights. “This quarter we continued to expand EVgo's fast charging network and advance our path to sustainable profitability," said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo.“In the third quarter, charging network revenue was up 29% year-over-year and our customer base surpassed a record 1.9 million accounts. This growth was the result of our multi-year efforts to strategically scale NACS across our network, add EVgo Superchargers, innovate to build the next-generation 750kW charging architecture, and expand partnerships with leading site hosts. At the same time, we are taking a disciplined approach to capital allocation by prioritizing higher-return sites, improving network utilization and implementing cost efficiencies. "EVgo has built a business model and a sustainable advantage that's hard to replicate, one that benefits from a number of growing megatrends and tailwinds that have already translated into strong financial results. We are as confident as ever in our path to sustained, positive Adjusted EBITDA and positioning EVgo to drive long-term value for our shareholders.” Business Highlights

EVgo Next-Generation Charging Architecture: System capable of delivering up to 750 kW, with deployments anticipated to begin in 2027.

Deploying EVgo Superchargers: First EVgo v4 Supercharger site live in the Chicago area. EVgo Superchargers and EVgo sites with NACS available in Tesla navigation.

Stall Development: Ended the third quarter with 5,530 stalls in operation. EVgo added 160 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter.

Expanding Partnerships: Grew relationships with Brixmor and Regency Centers to bring more than 900 new fast chargers to grocery-anchored shopping centers.

Average Daily Network Throughput: Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo public network was 283 kilowatt hours per day in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 295 kilowatt hours per day in the third quarter of 2025. Excluding throughput from OEM charging programs, average daily throughput increased 7% year-over-year.

Customer Accounts: Added over 95,000 new customer accounts in the third quarter, with over 1.9 million total customer accounts at the end of the quarter.

J3400 (NACS) Connectors: Over 290 NACS connectors in operation as of November 6, 2026. 30C Income Tax Credits: EVgo sold its 2025 portfolio of 30C income tax credits for $7.7 million net of transaction costs.

Q3'26 Q3'25 Change Q3'26 YTD Q3'25 YTD Change (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Network throughput (GWh) 103 95 8 % 293 267 10 % Revenue $ 91,417 $ 92,299 (1) % $ 283,596 $ 265,616 7 % Gross profit $ 13,608 $ 12,560 8 % $ 33,908 $ 35,791 (5) % Gross margin 14.9 % 13.6 % 130 bps 12.0 % 13.5 % (150) bps Net loss $ (49,207 ) $ (28,356 ) 74 % $ (132,530 ) $ (84,404 ) 57 % Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 32,365 $ 26,651 21 % $ 88,281 $ 80,380 10 % Adjusted Gross Margin 1 35.4 % 28.9 % 650 bps 31.1 % 30.3 % 80 bps Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (3,530 ) $ (4,975 ) (29) % $ (21,580 ) $ (12,837 ) 68 %



1 Non-GAAP measure. See "Definitions of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.



Q3'26 Q3'25 Change Q3'26 YTD Q3'25 YTD Change (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Cash flows used in operating activities $ (15,232 ) $ (22,828 ) (33) % $ (57,084 ) $ (18,985 ) 201 % GAAP capital expenditures $ 34,840 $ 26,152 33 % $ 99,238 $ 67,343 47 % Capital offsets: OEM infrastructure payments 1,593 2,160 (26) % 5,160 9,033 (43) % Proceeds from capital-build funding 1,310 5,044 (74) % 9,676 14,095 (31) % Proceeds from transfer of 30C income tax credits, net 7,704 14,787 (48) % 7,704 14,787 (48) % Total capital offsets 10,607 21,991 (52) % 22,540 37,915 (41) % Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets1 $ 24,233 $ 4,161 482 % $ 76,698 $ 29,428 161 %



1 Non-GAAP measure. See "Definitions of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included elsewhere in this release.



9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Change Stalls in operation: EVgo public network1 4,020 3,570 13 % EVgo AV network2 120 140 (14) % EVgo eXtendTM 3 1,390 880 58 % Total stalls in operation 5,530 4,590 20 %



1 Stalls at publicly available charging stations that we own and operate on our network.

2 Stalls at charging stations that we own and operate on our network that are only available to AV fleet customers.

3 Stalls at eXtend sites are EV charging stations built via partnerships for use by their customers with assets serviced through, and often cobranded with, our national network.

2026 Guidance

EVgo is updating full year 2026 guidance as follows:



Total new stalls of 1,075 - 1,275

Total revenue of $375 – $400 million Adjusted EBITDA* of $(30) million – $(15) million

*A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see“Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

LS Power Take Private Proposal

On November 2, EVgo's Board of Directors received an unsolicited and non-binding proposal from LS Power Equity Advisors, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of EVgo's Class A common stock not currently owned by LS Power for $2.00 per share cash consideration.

The Board has established a special committee composed of independent and disinterested directors to review and evaluate the Proposal. The special committee is authorized to retain independent advisors, including independent legal and financial advisors, to assist it in its work. No decisions have been made with respect to EVgo's response to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement relating to any proposed transaction will be executed or as to the terms thereof, or that any transaction will be approved or consummated.

Webcast Information

A live audio webcast for EVgo's third quarter 2026 results will be held today at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT. The webcast will be available at investors.evgo.com.

This press release, along with other investor materials that will be used or referred to during the webcast, including a slide presentation and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measures, will also be available on that site.

About EVgo

EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is one of the nation's largest and most highly utilized public fast charging providers. With more than 1,200 fast charging locations across 47 states, EVgo makes charging part of everyday life by partnering with leading businesses including retailers, grocery stores, rideshare operators and autonomous vehicle companies. EVgo is scaling nationwide, strategically deploying high-power chargers, including EVgo Superchargers, across the U.S. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo is developing its next-generation chargers, performing extensive interoperability testing and collaborating with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "advance," "develop," "scale,"“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,” "improve,"“intend,”“will,” "expand,"“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target,”“assume” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those perceived as express or implied statements regarding EVgo's future financial and operating performance, including full year 2026 guidance ranges and potential drivers thereof; EVgo's future profitability and priorities; EVgo's long-term value creation opportunities and addressable market, including pace of deployment, scaling of NACS connectors, enhancements to the customer experience, and key agreements and partnerships, including with Tesla; EVgo's development of next generation charging architecture and deployment of Tesla Superchargers; EVgo's progress on its network buildout; EVgo's financing facilities, including its commercial bank facility and debt financing from the U.S. Department of Energy; and the growth of the autonomous vehicle and rideshare markets. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes adversely affecting EVgo's business; EVgo's dependence on the widespread adoption of EVs and growth of the EV and EV charging markets; EVgo's reliance on existing project finance for the growth of its business, its ability to fully draw on its debt financing from the U.S. Department of Energy (the“DOE Loan”) and its credit facility and its ability to comply with the covenants and other terms thereof; competition from existing and new competitors; EVgo's ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base and manage its operations; the risks associated with cyclical demand for EVgo's services and vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns; fluctuations in EVgo's revenue and operating results; unfavorable conditions or disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo's ability to obtain additional financing on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo's ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; evolving domestic and foreign government laws, regulations, rules and standards that impact EVgo's business, results of operations and financial condition, including regulations impacting the EV charging market and government programs designed to drive broader adoption of EVs and any reduction, modification or elimination of such programs, such as the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, which addresses, among other things, the termination of the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit, other changes in policy under the current administration and 119th Congress and the potential changes in tariffs or sanctions and escalating trade wars; EVgo's ability to adapt its assets and infrastructure to changes in industry and regulatory standards and market demands related to EV charging; impediments to EVgo's expansion plans, including permitting and utility-related delays; EVgo's ability to integrate any businesses it acquires; EVgo's ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel; risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims; EVgo's dependence on third parties, including hardware and software vendors and service providers, utilities and permit-granting entities; supply chain disruptions, elevated rates of inflation and other increases in expenses, including as a result of the implementation of tariffs by the U.S. and other countries; safety and environmental requirements or regulations that may subject EVgo to unanticipated liabilities or costs; EVgo's ability to enter into and maintain valuable partnerships with commercial or public-entity property owners, landlords and/or tenants, original equipment manufacturers, fleet operators and suppliers; EVgo's ability to maintain, protect and enhance EVgo's intellectual property; EVgo's ability to identify and complete suitable acquisitions or other strategic transactions to meet its goals and integrate key businesses it acquires; the unsolicited and non-binding proposal received by EVgo's Board of Directors, including the possibility that the transaction contemplated by such proposal may not be pursued, approved or consummated and the effect of the announcement of such proposal on our business; and the impact of general economic or political conditions, including associated changes in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy such as elevated interest rates, evolving tariff or other changes in trade policy and geopolitical events such as global conflict in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East region. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo's website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC's website at. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (in thousands) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,658 $ 151,000 Restricted cash, current 53,253 49,519 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $28 and $75 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 27,784 38,628 Accounts receivable, capital-build 17,407 19,461 Prepaids and other current assets 44,427 37,872 Total current assets 241,529 296,480 Restricted cash, noncurrent 15,540 10,227 Property, equipment and software, net 473,971 460,747 Operating lease right-of-use assets 119,498 102,966 Other assets 34,924 30,937 Intangible assets, net 28,836 32,421 Goodwill 31,052 31,052 Total assets $ 945,350 $ 964,830 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,091 $ 7,582 Accrued liabilities 52,985 59,924 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,163 7,765 Deferred revenue, current 46,206 55,060 Warrant liabilities, at fair value - 1,370 Long-term debt, current 4,279 2,146 Other current liabilities 3,499 1,475 Total current liabilities 129,223 135,322 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 114,391 96,983 Asset retirement obligations 33,922 30,868 Capital-build liability 53,309 55,820 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 27,914 47,711 Long-term debt, noncurrent 312,287 204,316 Other long-term liabilities 3,528 7,866 Total liabilities 674,574 578,886 (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) Redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 263,701 $ 502,848 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,200,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 141,027,960 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 134,717,984 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 (excluding 718,750 shares that were subject to forfeiture) 14 13 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 172,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 17 17 Additional paid-in capital 5,271 7,753 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 1,466 (124,687 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 307 - Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 7,075 (116,904 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 945,350 $ 964,830





EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 Change % 2026 2025 Change % Revenue Total charging network $ 71,788 $ 55,785 29 % $ 188,926 $ 154,711 22 % Non-charging network eXtend 16,200 31,913 (49) % 67,404 92,786 (27) % AV and ancillary 3,429 4,601 (25) % 27,266 18,119 50 % Total non-charging network 19,629 36,514 (46) % 94,670 110,905 (15) % Total revenue 91,417 92,299 (1) % 283,596 265,616 7 % Cost of sales Charging network 43,813 36,136 21 % 118,659 98,290 21 % Other 15,334 29,677 (48) % 76,949 87,312 (12) % Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 18,662 13,926 34 % 54,080 44,223 22 % Total cost of sales 77,809 79,739 (2) % 249,688 229,825 9 % Gross profit 13,608 12,560 8 % 33,908 35,791 (5) % Operating expenses General and administrative 60,150 43,402 39 % 150,513 122,626 23 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,902 3,242 (10) % 9,332 11,461 (19) % Total operating expenses 63,052 46,644 35 % 159,845 134,087 19 % Operating loss (49,444 ) (34,084 ) 45 % (125,937 ) (98,296 ) 28 % Other (expense) income, net Interest expense (4,326 ) (1,905 ) 127 % (15,449 ) (3,331 ) 364 % Interest income 1,383 1,843 (25) % 4,196 5,255 (20) % Other (expense) income, net (3 ) (2 ) 50 % 15 (2 ) (850) % Change in fair value of earnout liability - - * 22 568 (96) % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 168 574 (71) % 1,370 6,278 (78) % Total other (expense) income, net (2,778 ) 510 (645) % (9,846 ) 8,768 (212) % Loss before income tax benefit (52,222 ) (33,574 ) 56 % (135,783 ) (89,528 ) 52 % Income tax benefit 3,015 5,218 (42) % 3,253 5,124 (37) % Net loss (49,207 ) (28,356 ) 74 % (132,530 ) (84,404 ) 57 % Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (28,944 ) (15,971 ) 81 % (75,073 ) (47,659 ) 58 % Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (20,263 ) $ (12,385 ) 64 % $ (57,457 ) $ (36,745 ) 56 % Net loss per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 141,014 133,989 139,781 133,097



* Percentage greater than 999% or not meaningful.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (132,530 ) $ (84,404 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation, amortization and accretion 63,413 55,684 Net loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense 23,645 8,927 Share-based compensation 14,068 19,558 Bad debt expense 2,743 1,136 Change in fair value of earnout liability (22 ) (568 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,370 ) (6,278 ) Paid-in-kind interest, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, net of capitalized interest 11,204 2,603 Gain on sales-type lease (4,240 ) (2,787 ) Other 748 16 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net 8,100 4,628 Prepaids and other current assets and other assets (7,536 ) (14,762 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 1,275 135 Accounts payable (973 ) (1,369 ) Accrued liabilities (6,107 ) 2,625 Deferred revenue (28,650 ) (2,159 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities (852 ) (1,970 ) Net cash used in operating activities (57,084 ) (18,985 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (99,238 ) (67,343 ) Proceeds from insurance for property losses 114 24 Net cash used in investing activities (99,124 ) (67,319 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 103,583 153,536 Payments on long-term debt (1,389 ) - Contribution from redeemable noncontrolling interest 4,345 9,563 Proceeds from capital-build funding 9,676 14,095 Payments of insurance premium financing (881 ) - Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock units (1,031 ) (618 ) Payments of deferred debt issuance costs (1,341 ) (9,650 ) Payments of equity issuance costs (49 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 112,913 166,926 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (43,295 ) 80,622 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 210,746 120,512 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 167,451 $ 201,134





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo's financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo's recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo's institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo's business.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please see the sections titled“Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures, in each case as defined below:“Charging Network Gross Profit,”“Charging Network Gross Margin,”“Adjusted Cost of Sales,”“Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue,”“Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss),”“Adjusted Gross Margin,”“Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses,”“Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue,”“EBITDA,”“EBITDA Margin,”“Adjusted EBITDA,”“Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” and“Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets.” With respect to Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, pursuant to the terms of certain OEM contracts, EVgo is paid well in advance of when revenue can be recognized, and usually, the payment is tied to the number of stalls that are complete under the applicable contractual arrangement while the related revenue is deferred at the time of payment and is recognized as revenue over time as EVgo provides charging and other services to the OEM and the OEM's customers. EVgo management therefore uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets, and operational goals to manage and monitor its business, including the cash used for, and the return on, its investment in its charging infrastructure. EVgo believes that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating EVgo's performance and help to depict a meaningful representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling EVgo to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Charging Network Gross Profit, Charging Network Gross Margin, Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing EVgo's financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

EVgo defines Charging Network Gross Profit as total charging network revenue less charging network cost of sales. EVgo defines Charging Network Gross Margin as Charging Network Gross Profit divided by total charging network revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as cost of sales before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, and (ii) share-based compensation. EVgo defines Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted Cost of Sales as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as revenue less Adjusted Cost of Sales. EVgo defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as general and administrative expenses before (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) bad debt expense (recoveries), and (iv) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue as Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation, net of capital-build amortization, (ii) amortization, (iii) accretion, (iv) interest expense, (v) interest income, and (vi) income tax expense (benefit). EVgo defines EBITDA Margin as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) share-based compensation, (ii) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense, (iii) loss (gain) on investments, (iv) bad debt expense (recoveries), (v) change in fair value of earnout liability, (vi) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, and (vii) certain other items that management believes are not indicative of EVgo's ongoing performance. EVgo defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. EVgo defines Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets as capital expenditures adjusted for the following capital offsets: (i) all payments under OEM infrastructure agreements excluding any amounts directly attributable to OEM customer charging credit programs and pass-through of non-capital expense reimbursements, (ii) proceeds from capital-build funding and (iii) proceeds from the transfer of 30C income tax credits, net of transaction costs. The tables below present quantitative reconciliations of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as described in this paragraph.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change GAAP revenue $ 91,417 $ 92,299 (1) % $ 283,596 $ 265,616 7 % GAAP net loss $ (49,207 ) $ (28,356 ) 74 % $ (132,530 ) $ (84,404 ) 57 % GAAP net loss margin (53.8) % (30.7) % (2,310) bps (46.7) % (31.8) % (1,490) bps EBITDA adjustments: Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization $ 18,807 $ 14,104 33 % $ 54,574 $ 44,560 22 % Amortization 2,060 2,526 (18) % 6,627 9,280 (29) % Accretion 697 538 30 % 2,211 1,844 20 % Interest expense 4,326 1,905 127 % 15,449 3,331 364 % Interest income (1,383 ) (1,843 ) (25) % (4,196 ) (5,255 ) (20) % Income tax benefit (3,015 ) (5,218 ) (42) % (3,253 ) (5,124 ) (37) % Total EBITDA adjustments 21,492 12,012 79 % 71,412 48,636 47 % EBITDA $ (27,715 ) $ (16,344 ) 70 % $ (61,118 ) $ (35,768 ) 71 % EBITDA Margin (30.3) % (17.7) % (1,260) bps (21.6) % (13.5) % (810) bps Adjusted EBITDA Adjustments: Share-based compensation $ 6,527 $ 7,033 (7) % $ 14,068 $ 19,558 (28) % Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense 16,950 4,409 284 % 23,645 8,927 165 % Bad debt expense 836 485 72 % 2,743 1,136 141 % Change in fair value of earnout liability - - * (22 ) (568 ) (96) % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (168 ) (574 ) (71) % (1,370 ) (6,278 ) (78) % Severance and related expenses, net of insurance proceeds (312 ) - * (195 ) - * Executive transition costs 341 - * 668 - * Other1 11 16 (31) % 1 156 (99) % Total Adjusted EBITDA adjustments 24,185 11,369 113 % 39,538 22,931 72 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,530 ) $ (4,975 ) (29) % $ (21,580 ) $ (12,837 ) 68 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3.9) % (5.4) % 150 bps (7.6) % (4.8) % (280) bps



1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, comprised primarily of nonrecurring professional fees related to the Secondary Offering, which closed on December 18, 2024.

* Percentage greater than 999% or not meaningful.

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Charging Network Gross Profit and Charging Network Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change GAAP total charging network revenue $ 71,788 $ 55,785 29 % $ 188,926 $ 154,711 22 % GAAP charging network cost of sales 43,813 36,136 21 % 118,659 98,290 21 % Charging Network Gross Profit $ 27,975 $ 19,649 42 % $ 70,267 $ 56,421 25 % Charging Network Gross Margin 39.0 % 35.2 % 380 bps 37.2 % 36.5 % 70 bps



The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Cost of Sales, Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change GAAP revenue $ 91,417 $ 92,299 (1) % $ 283,596 $ 265,616 7 % GAAP cost of sales 77,809 79,739 (2) % 249,688 229,825 9 % GAAP gross profit $ 13,608 $ 12,560 8 % $ 33,908 $ 35,791 (5) % GAAP cost of sales as a percentage of revenue 85.1 % 86.4 % (130) bps 88.0 % 86.5 % 150 bps GAAP gross margin 14.9 % 13.6 % 130 bps 12.0 % 13.5 % (150) bps Adjusted Cost of Sales adjustments Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization $ 18,662 $ 13,926 34 % $ 54,080 $ 44,223 22 % Share-based compensation 95 165 (42) % 293 366 (20) % Total Adjusted Cost of Sales adjustments $ 18,757 $ 14,091 33 % $ 54,373 $ 44,589 22 % Adjusted Cost of Sales $ 59,052 $ 65,648 (10) % $ 195,315 $ 185,236 5 % Adjusted Cost of Sales as a Percentage of Revenue 64.6 % 71.1 % (650) bps 68.9 % 69.7 % (80) bps Adjusted Gross Profit $ 32,365 $ 26,651 21 % $ 88,281 $ 80,380 10 % Adjusted Gross Margin 35.4 % 28.9 % 650 bps 31.1 % 30.3 % 80 bps



The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change GAAP revenue $ 91,417 $ 92,299 (1) % $ 283,596 $ 265,616 7 % GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 60,150 $ 43,402 39 % $ 150,513 $ 122,626 23 % GAAP general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue 65.8 % 47.0 % 1,880 bps 53.1 % 46.2 % 690 bps Adjustments: Share-based compensation 6,432 6,868 (6) % 13,775 19,192 (28) % Loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense 16,950 4,409 284 % 23,645 8,927 165 % Bad debt expense 836 485 72 % 2,743 1,136 141 % Severance and related expenses (312 ) - * (195 ) - * Executive transition costs 341 - * 668 - * Other1 11 16 (31) % 1 156 (99) % Total adjustments 24,258 11,778 106 % 40,637 29,411 38 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses $ 35,892 $ 31,624 13 % $ 109,876 $ 93,215 18 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue 39.3 % 34.3 % 500 bps 38.7 % 35.1 % 360 bps

1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, comprised primarily of nonrecurring professional fees related to the Secondary Offering, which closed on December 18, 2024.

* Percentage greater than 999% or not meaningful.

The following unaudited table presents a reconciliation of Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change GAAP capital expenditures $ 34,840 $ 26,152 33 % $ 99,238 $ 67,343 47 % Capital offsets: OEM infrastructure payments 1,593 2,160 (26) % 5,160 9,033 (43) % Proceeds from capital-build funding 1,310 5,044 (74) % 9,676 14,095 (31) % Proceeds from transfer of 30C tax credits, net 7,704 14,787 (48) % 7,704 14,787 (48) % Total capital offsets 10,607 21,991 (52) % 22,540 37,915 (41) % Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets $ 24,233 $ 4,161 482 % $ 76,698 $ 29,428 161 %





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