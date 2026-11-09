Deeplife And 3Billion Partner To Discover Small-Molecule Therapeutics Against Genetic Modifier Targets Across Multiple Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration combines DeepLife's AI virtual-cell platform, TwinCell, with 3billion's genomics and AI-driven medicinal chemistry technology, to create an end-to-end engine for discovering genetic modifier targets and developing novel small-molecule therapeutics against them across multiple indications

PARIS and SEOUL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepLife, a Paris-based techbio company developing AI-powered digital twins of human cells, and 3billion, an AI-powered genomics company specializing in rare disease diagnostics and drug discovery, today announced a co-development collaboration to discover and develop new small-molecule therapeutics against novel targets, with a focus on genetic modifiers.

The partnership combines DeepLife's TwinCell virtual cell technology, which identifies molecular drivers of disease using causal AI and large-scale multi-omics data, with 3billion's patient genomic insights and AI-driven medicinal chemistry platform to validate promising targets and design novel therapeutics.

Together, the two companies create an AI-native path from causal targets to optimized molecules. The collaboration will apply the combined engine across a pipeline of programs in multiple indications, with a focus on genetic modifier targets: genes that influence whether, and how severely, a disease develops in people who carry the same disease-causing mutation. Modifier targets may offer new routes to treatment where the underlying disease gene is difficult to drug directly.

“TwinCell allows us to reliably unravel causal, disease-relevant and unseen drug targets – many of which are still considered undruggable,” said Jonathan Baptista, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of DeepLife.“By combining that capability with 3billion's genomic data and AI-powered chemistry, we are creating a powerful new drug discovery platform capable of generating novel small molecule therapies against these novel targets, starting with our first program and extending to other indications.”

“Over the past decade, rare disease diagnostics has given 3billion a deep understanding of how genetic changes drive disease,” said Changwon Keum, Chief Executive Officer of 3billion.“Partnering with DeepLife lets us combine that understanding and our drug design capabilities with TwinCell's causal view of disease biology, opening a new path to targets that have long been out of reach.”

“Genetic modifiers can point to entirely new drug targets, and finding them in patient genomes and designing molecules against them is where 3billion excels,” said Pavel Printsev, Chief Business Development Officer of 3billion.“DeepLife's virtual-cell platform can reveal how those modifiers act within diseased cells, insight that is invaluable as we optimize compounds and advance them toward development.”

Under the collaboration, DeepLife will use TwinCell to build causal models of disease from human single-cell and multi-omics data. Powered by more than 100 million harmonized single-cell omics data points, TwinCell maps the regulatory and signaling networks that drive diseases, enabling researchers to identify causal targets, uncover previously unexplored biological pathways and predict how disease states can be therapeutically reversed.

The two companies will combine 3billion's genomic insights from more than 110,000 sequenced individuals with DeepLife's AI-powered virtual cell technology to identify promising therapeutic targets. Drawing on its expertise in rare disease genetics, modifier-target discovery, and structure-based analysis, 3billion will confirm and characterize these targets, including identifying novel and allosteric binding pockets. It will then use its AI-driven medicinal chemistry platform to design candidate compounds against the selected targets.

The companies aim to advance a portfolio of programs through preclinical and IND-enabling development and generate assets ready for partnering with pharmaceutical developers.

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About DeepLife

DeepLife is a French AI techbio company pioneering virtual cells to transform how new therapies are discovered and developed. The company is developing TwinCell, a large-scale causal cell model, which integrates single-cell multi-omics data, from human samples, with causal AI to simulate disease at the cellular level, uncover molecular mechanisms and identify and prioritize the targets that drive disease. DeepLife is deploying TwinCell to generate its own pipeline, as well as working with strategic partners to de-risk early-stage discovery, validate targets, prioritize indications and reposition drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, reducing discovery timelines from years to months. DeepLife was founded in 2019 by Jonathan Baptista and Jean-Baptiste Morlot and is backed by international investors. Learn more at

About 3billion

3billion, Inc. is an AI-powered genomics company specializing in rare disease diagnostics and drug discovery. Founded in 2016, the company has delivered genetic testing results to more than 110,000 individuals and serves over 2,000 healthcare professionals across more than 80 countries. Its capabilities span whole-exome and whole-genome sequencing, AI-driven variant interpretation, therapeutic target discovery, and drug candidate design. Building on genomic and phenotypic data accumulated through its diagnostic services, 3billion applies its AI technologies to identify new therapeutic targets and discover potential drug candidates. Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the collaboration between DeepLife and 3billion, the discovery, validation and development of therapeutic targets and programs, and potential partnering or other strategic transactions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to research and development, the validation of targets and compounds, funding, regulatory requirements, and the ability to enter into partnerships. Neither company undertakes any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.