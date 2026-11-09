Payments Marketplace Launches AI-Powered Platform For Payment Provider Matching

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New platform uses AI to match merchants with payment providers, check website compliance and protect identities until a provider accepts an application.

NORFOLK, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Payments Marketplace Ltd has announced the launch of Payments Marketplace, an AI-powered platform designed to help businesses identify potentially suitable payment providers based on their industry, business model, geographic markets and payment processing requirements.The platform introduces automated provider matching and anonymous merchant applications, allowing businesses to explore potential payment processing arrangements without initially disclosing their company identity or contact information to participating payment providers.Merchants can submit their business and transaction details, review potential provider matches and formally apply for consideration. Their company identity and contact information are disclosed only after a payment provider accepts an application for underwriting.The launch addresses a common challenge in payment processing: providers operate different acceptance criteria, industry restrictions and risk appetite, making it difficult for businesses to establish which providers may be willing to consider their applications.AI-Assisted Payment Provider MatchingPayments Marketplace combines AI-assisted analysis with structured matching technology to compare merchant requirements against the acceptance criteria of participating payment providers.Businesses begin by describing their operations and payment processing needs. The platform assesses the information provided to identify payment providers whose requirements may align with the merchant's business profile.Matching criteria include:- Business industry and operating model.- Country of incorporation and geographic trading markets.- Expected monthly transaction volumes and average transaction values.- Merchant risk classifications and provider restrictions.- Supported payment methods, currencies and settlement requirements.Based on these factors, merchants receive an immediate assessment of potential payment provider matches.The matching process is designed to help businesses narrow their search before submitting formal applications, reducing unnecessary enquiries and applications to providers whose requirements may not align with their business.A potential match does not constitute approval or guarantee the provision of payment processing services.Anonymous Merchant Applications and UnderwritingA central feature of the newly launched platform is its anonymous application process.Merchants can submit relevant business information to selected payment providers without initially disclosing their company name or contact details.Participating providers review the submitted information against their acceptance criteria and decide whether to accept the application for underwriting.Only when a provider accepts an application for underwriting are the merchant's identity and contact information disclosed, allowing the formal assessment and onboarding process to begin.This approach separates preliminary provider compatibility assessments from the disclosure of identifying business information, giving merchants greater control over how and when their details are shared.Final merchant acceptance remains subject to the provider's independent underwriting procedures, due diligence requirements and commercial decisions.Website Compliance Scanner Supports Application PreparationAlongside its payment provider matching functionality, Payments Marketplace has introduced an AI-powered Website Compliance Scanner.The scanner examines merchant websites for information and operational elements that may be relevant during payment provider underwriting.Areas reviewed include website security, terms and conditions, refund policies, delivery information, billing descriptors and corporate contact details.The tool identifies potentially missing information and website compliance concerns that merchants may need to address before submitting applications.Website assessment results are intended to support application preparation rather than replace independent compliance reviews or payment provider underwriting requirements.The feature forms part of the platform's broader merchant pre-vetting process, which considers both business characteristics and application readiness.Payment Provider Discovery Across Multiple IndustriesPayments Marketplace supports businesses operating across a wide range of commercial sectors, including industries subject to additional payment processing restrictions.Participating providers may have different requirements concerning transaction activity, geographic markets, business models and risk exposure.The platform's matching process takes these differences into account when identifying potentially suitable providers.Supported business categories include mainstream e-commerce and retail, subscription services, recurring billing, travel, ticketing, iGaming, online gaming, CBD, nutraceuticals, cryptocurrency, digital assets and financial services.For businesses operating in specialist or higher-risk sectors, payment provider availability may depend on applicable regulations, licensing requirements and individual provider policies.The platform identifies potentially compatible providers but does not determine whether a merchant satisfies applicable legal, regulatory or underwriting requirements.Company Founder Comments on Platform LaunchDavid Copper, Founder of Payments Marketplace, commented:"Finding a payment provider shouldn't be a process of trial and error. Businesses can spend weeks researching providers, completing applications and waiting for decisions, only to discover that their business doesn't fit the provider's requirements. This can result in stalled launches, wasted time and lost revenue."We wanted to turn that process around. By using AI and intelligent matching technology, we can help businesses identify payment providers likely to accept applications from companies with their particular industry, business model and payment requirements – before they apply."Just as importantly, we believe merchants should be able to explore their options without having to reveal their identity to multiple payment providers. Their details remain confidential until a provider accepts their application for underwriting."Our ambition is to make finding the right payment provider simpler, faster and more transparent for businesses everywhere."Free Merchant Access and Provider-Based FeesPayments Marketplace is available to merchants without subscription charges or application fees for accessing the platform and discovering potential provider matches.The company operates an acceptance-based commercial model under which participating payment providers pay an agreed fee for accepted merchant introductions.The platform facilitates payment provider discovery, preliminary compatibility assessments and merchant introductions.Participating payment providers remain responsible for conducting formal underwriting, verifying merchant information, assessing regulatory obligations, establishing processing terms and making final acceptance decisions.Businesses seeking payment processing arrangements can access the platform through .About Payments MarketplacePayments Marketplace Ltd is a UK-based technology company developing AI-assisted tools for payment provider discovery and merchant applications. Its platform combines payment provider matching, merchant pre-vetting, website compliance analysis and anonymous applications.The company serves businesses across a wide range of industries and international markets, connecting merchants with potentially suitable payment processing providers.

Payments Marketplace Ltd

Payments Marketplace Ltd

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Payments Marketplace Launches AI-Powered Platform for Payment Provider Matching News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 09, 2026, 10:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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