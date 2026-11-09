ABIS To Highlight 2K Injection Molds At PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026

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Visit ABIS at Booth 2854 in Mexico City, November 10–13, to discuss two-shot injection molds, automotive parts and custom molding projects.

SHENZHEN, GUANG-DONG, CHINA, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHENZHEN, China - ABIS MOLD TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO., LTD. will participate in PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026 from November 10 to 13 at Centro Banamex in Mexico City. At Booth 2854, the company will focus on 2K injection molds and opportunities to develop custom plastic components with manufacturers, product developers and sourcing teams.The visit offers buyers a chance to discuss their projects directly with ABIS, from a first part drawing to the tooling, sampling and production requirements of an established design. The company's exhibition materials highlight two-shot molding, with particular attention to alignment, cavity indexing, material interfaces and sustained production.Meet ABIS at Booth 2854Exhibition: PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026Dates: November 10–13, 2026Venue: Centro Banamex, Mexico City, MexicoABIS booth: 2854Venue address: Av. del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, Hipódromo de las Américas, Miguel Hidalgo, 11200 Mexico City, Mexico.Buyers can contact Kelly at... or via WhatsApp at +86 137 5101 7242 to arrange a meeting. Including a preferred visiting day and a brief project description will help the team prepare for the conversation.A closer look at 2K injection moldsTwo-shot injection molding brings two materials or colors together in a molded component. Depending on the design, the approach can combine a rigid structure with a softer contact area or introduce contrasting colors into a product. The intended function, material combination and manufacturing arrangement need to be considered together.ABIS's exhibition graphic features multi-cavity tooling alongside multicolor razor handles, giving visitors a visual starting point for discussing 2K applications. The relationship between the two molded sections is central to that discussion: how they align, where they meet and what the finished component needs to do.For a buyer developing a handle, grip, cover or decorative component, the first question is the role of the second material or color. A clear answer helps the engineering team discuss the mold concept and identify the samples and checks needed to evaluate the result.Engineering details behind the finished partABIS's 2K presentation centers on four topics that visitors can explore with the team:- Precise alignment: how the molded sections and tool features are positioned in relation to one another.- Cavity indexing: how the proposed tooling arrangement locates the part between molding stages.- Interface adhesion: how the selected materials and interface design will be evaluated for the intended application.- Sustained output: how tooling, production planning and maintenance expectations fit the required supply program.These subjects give purchasing and engineering teams a practical agenda for a booth meeting. Visitors can explain their current design, identify an unresolved feature and discuss what information is needed before a tooling proposal can be developed.The conversation can also cover the distinction between a mold purchase and a molded-part supply agreement. A company buying a tool for its own factory will have different handover requirements from a buyer seeking recurring deliveries of finished components. Establishing that scope early makes the next discussion more productive.Applications in automotive and other plastic productsAutomotive injection molding projects often bring appearance and assembly requirements into the same review. For interior trim, handles and housings, visitors can discuss visible surfaces, attachment features and the relationship between the part and its neighboring components.Where a two-shot approach is being considered, the discussion can examine the intended benefit of the second material or color and the requirements for accepting the finished part. The suitability of 2K tooling can then be assessed against the actual component.ABIS also welcomes inquiries about custom housings and related plastic parts beyond automotive applications. Buyers considering a drone injection mold, for example, can bring questions about enclosure geometry, assembly interfaces and the tooling scope for their component.For companies evaluating a plastic injection molding service, the exhibition provides an opportunity to discuss how product development, moldmaking, sampling and assembly can be organized around the same project. ABIS's company profile describes these as connected parts of its manufacturing offering.Bring the information that moves a project forwardA useful exhibition meeting can begin with a short brief. Visitors are encouraged to prepare:- A drawing, CAD model or description of the component.- The intended resin or material combination, if already selected.- Requirements for appearance, assembly and any secondary operations.- Expected sample quantities, production volumes and delivery timing.- The proposed scope: tooling, molded parts, assembly or a combination.Projects at an earlier stage can start with a discussion of the component's purpose and the questions that remain open. For a more developed design, the team can review which details are ready for quotation and which need further engineering input.This preparation helps buyers assess a plastic injection molding service against their own requirements. It also gives both sides a clearer basis for agreeing on follow-up drawings, sample reviews and commercial discussions after the exhibition.Arrange a meeting with ABISManufacturers and sourcing teams are invited to meet ABIS at Booth 2854 during PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026, November 10–13. The team welcomes conversations about 2K injection molds, automotive injection molding and other custom plastic-part projects.To request a meeting, contact Kelly at... or WhatsApp +86 137 5101 7242. General project inquiries can also be sent to Mike at....Project inquiries:contact-usAutomotive injection molding:automotive-injection-moldingCompany background:about-usOfficial exhibition information:About ABISABIS provides moldmaking, injection molding, product development and assembly services. The company's published profile traces its history to Shenzhen, China, in 1996. At PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026, it will exhibit under the name ABIS MOLD TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO., LTD., as shown in its exhibition invitation.Media and Exhibition ContactsABIS MOLD TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO., LTD.Exhibition contact: KellyEmail:...WhatsApp / Tel: +86 137 5101 7242Additional contact: MikeEmail:...Website:

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ABIS to Highlight 2K Injection Molds at PLASTIMAGEN MEXICO 2026 News Provided By ABIS Mold Technology Co., Ltd. November 09, 2026, 10:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Military Industry



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