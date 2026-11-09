Perkins Answers The Call For Thanksgiving Comfort Food Early

The Holiday Turkey Dinner and Turkey Gobbler Sandwich return

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Why wait until Thanksgiving to dig into the dishes everyone looks forward to all year? At Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, the holiday feast is arriving early. Beginning Nov. 4, guests can enjoy the return of two seasonal favorites, the Holiday Turkey Dinner and Turkey Gobbler Sandwich, bringing the familiar flavors of Thanksgiving to the table without the hours of preparation.For those who want the full holiday spread, the Holiday Turkey Dinner brings together tender roasted turkey served over savory stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes topped with rich gravy, crispy green beans and cranberry sauce. It's the comfort-food lineup guests look forward to each November, all served up in one satisfying meal.For a more casual take on the holiday feast, the Turkey Gobbler Sandwich packs Thanksgiving favorites between two slices of toasted sourdough. Roasted turkey, savory stuffing and cranberry mayo come together for a seasonal sandwich served with a choice of fries or tots and a side of cranberry sauce.“Thanksgiving is one of those times of year when people look forward to the food just as much as the moments spent around the table,” said Matt Carpenter, president of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery.“We heard how much guests enjoyed these favorites last year, and we're excited to bring them back. Whether they're craving a traditional turkey dinner or want to enjoy those flavors in a sandwich, Perkins is making it easy to get a taste of Thanksgiving before the holiday arrives.”The Holiday Turkey Dinner and Turkey Gobbler Sandwich are available for a limited time at participating Perkins locations beginning Nov. 4. For more information about Perkins and to view the entire menu, visit .About Perkins Restaurant & BakeryPerkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Perkins Answers the Call for Thanksgiving Comfort Food Early News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 09, 2026, 10:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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