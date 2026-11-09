Akhilesh Yadav Should Visit Mathura Before Ayodhya, Support Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple: Acharya Pramod

MENAFN - IANS) Sambhal, Nov 9 (IANS) Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had realised that there could be no welfare without Lord Ram and welcomed his desire to visit Ayodhya, while urging him to visit Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi first.

Speaking to IANS, Krishnam said, "Akhilesh Yadav has realised that there can be no welfare without Lord Ram. He wants to visit Ayodhya to atone for his sins; let him go. Lord Ram belongs to everyone. However, Akhilesh Yadav should also visit Mathura and support the commencement of construction work on the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. Before visiting Ayodhya, he should go to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, offer prayers and acknowledge that this is Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and that there is a temple here."

Krishnam also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his Diwali greeting, in which he described the festival as "khushiyon ka ek Eid" (an Eid of happiness).

"I feel sorry for Mallikarjun Kharge after seeing his condition. He has become a pity. He is himself troubled and wants to step down as Congress president. However, Rahul Gandhi likes people who serve him rather than leaders, and that is why Kharge is not being allowed to step down," he said.

Kharge made the remarks after extending Diwali greetings to people.

"I extend my best wishes to everyone on Deepavali. It is a festival celebrated by people across India. The reason is that it is an Eid of happiness and a grand festival that continues for many days," he had said.

Krishnam invoked Sanatan Dharma while responding to opposition remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Just as Sanatan Dharma is eternal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also eternal. Why is he eternal? Because he has dedicated his life to the nation and religion. The Opposition says it will erase Prime Minister Modi. It says Modi will go, and even Modi's father will go. I want to tell Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi that Modi's name is not written on sand that it can simply be erased," he said.