Labour Ministry Warns Jobseekers Against Fake 'National Career Service' Job Offers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday cautioned jobseekers against fraudulent calls, emails and fake job offers claiming an association with the National Career Service (NCS), reiterating that all its services are completely free.

In a post on X, the ministry urged candidates to remain alert to individuals and organisations demanding money in exchange for employment opportunities.

“Beware of job scams! All NCS services are completely free. Do not pay anyone for registration, applications, interviews, or employment-related services. For more information, visit:,” the ministry wrote.

It clarified that jobseekers are not required to pay any fee for registration on the NCS portal, submitting job applications, interview processing or any other employment-related services.

The ministry also warned against misleading communications from websites, employers and individuals falsely claiming to be associated with the NCS or the Labour Ministry.

According to a warning on the official NCS website, some websites, employers and individuals are allegedly misusing the name and logo of the government employment service to mislead jobseekers.

The ministry advised candidates to avoid paying employers or intermediaries for securing employment, adding that the NCS does not endorse or take responsibility for such practices.

Jobseekers have been advised to verify employment-related information only through the official NCS website -- -- before sharing personal information or responding to suspicious offers.

Those who come across suspicious employment-related communications or fall victim to job fraud can contact the NCS helpline at 1514 or the cybercrime helpline at 1930 to report financial fraud.

However, candidates can also seek assistance through the official NCS email address --....

The ministry reiterated that jobseekers should remain cautious of fake job offers, fraudulent calls and emails, and demands for money in exchange for employment.