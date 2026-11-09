Delhi: 42 Burn Cases Reported At AIIMS During Diwali 11 Patients Seriously Injured

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) AIIMS Delhi treated 42 patients who sustained burn injuries due to firecrackers and fire-related incidents during Diwali, with 11 of them suffering serious burns, according to data released by the hospital's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery on Monday.

Dr Maneesh Singhal, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery at AIIMS, said the hospital treated 42 burn patients during the festive period. Of these, 31 sustained minor burn injuries, while 11 suffered serious burns.

Among the 11 seriously injured patients, four are currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while seven are undergoing treatment in the general wards.

The data showed that six children below the age of 10 suffered burn injuries. One of them, an eight-year-old child, sustained burns over 45 per cent of the body and is in a serious condition.

Twelve cases were reported in the 10-18 age group, while the highest number of injuries, 22, were recorded among people aged between 18 and 60 years. One person above the age of 60 also sustained serious burn injuries.

According to the hospital, five patients have undergone surgery so far. At present, eight patients remain admitted, including one whose condition is serious.

The data further showed that 37 of the burn cases were caused by firecrackers, while two cases involved injuries caused by potash. A 13-year-old child was among those injured due to potash.

Meanwhile, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital also recorded 135 cases of Diwali-related burn injuries at their Burns Emergency Department over two days, on November 7 and 8, officials said on Monday.

Of the total cases reported during this period, 129 were caused by firecracker-related injuries, while the remaining six involved burns caused by diyas.

According to the officials, among the patients who sought medical attention for Diwali-related injuries, 35 children suffered firecracker-related burns and were treated on an outpatient basis at the hospital's OPD. One child, however, required admission for further medical care.

As part of its preparedness arrangements to deal with a possible rise in burn injury cases during the festive period, the hospital had earmarked 20 beds for patients requiring admission due to Diwali-related burns, officials said.

"Of these, seven patients suffering from Diwali-related burn injuries are currently admitted to the hospital," they added.

Doctors said most of the burn injuries involved the hands, indicating the risks associated with handling firecrackers during celebrations.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy died after a firecracker exploded in his hand while he was bursting it outside his house in Delhi's Narela area, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night, November 8, during Diwali celebrations, leaving the child with fatal injuries.

The figures underline the burden of firecracker-related injuries on emergency and specialised burn-care services during the Diwali period, with children and young people among those affected.