Delhi Govt Notifies Law On Time-Bound Delivery Of Services, Penalty For Lax Officials

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) In a step towards making government services in Delhi more transparent, accountable and accessible to citizens, the government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has notified the Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time-Bound and Easy Delivery of Services) Act, 2026, said an official on Monday.

The Act aims to ensure that government departments deliver services within prescribed timelines and that officials responsible for unnecessary delays are held accountable. It will replace the existing time-bound service delivery law of 2011 with a more modern and accountable system, said the official in a statement.

The Chief Minister said the move is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' and the mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'.

“The government is committed to making Delhi's governance system citizen-centric, responsive and accountable, ensuring that every eligible citizen receives services on time and without difficulty,” said the Chief Minister.

The new law also provides for monetary penalties to ensure accountability among government officials. If a service is delayed without a valid reason, the official concerned may be fined Rs 250 for each day of delay, subject to a maximum penalty of Rs 5,000, said the statement.

In addition, an officer may face a one-time penalty ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000 for rejecting an application without proper or sufficient grounds, it said.

Before imposing any penalty, the officials in question will be given an adequate opportunity to present their case and provide an explanation, it said.

The objective of the Act is to reduce unnecessary delays in government services, ensure effective resolution of grievances and make the administration more responsive to citizens, said the official statement.

One of the most important features of the new law is that citizens will have a statutory right to receive government services within a prescribed timeframe. Through a notification, the government will specify which services will come under the Act and the maximum number of days within which each service must be delivered.

A designated official will be made responsible for every service. The law will also cover the Delhi government's departments, local bodies and notified institutions.

“This will make it easier to fix responsibility whenever an application remains pending. The new system will ensure that citizens do not have to wait indefinitely for government services. They will know which officer is responsible for their application and the deadline for completing the work,” said the system.

The Act provides for online applications for government services as well as digital monitoring of their progress. Every application will be assigned a unique application number, allowing applicants to track its status online, it said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's objective is not merely to provide public services but to ensure that every citizen receives services and enjoys their rights with dignity, transparency and within a prescribed timeframe.