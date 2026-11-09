Transformative Influence Of INJAZ Al-Arab's Youth Employment And Entrepreneurship Programmes Revealed In First Alumni Impact Report

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Created with consulting firm Oliver Wyman, report surveyed 2,476 alumni across 13 member nations, highlighting INJAZ's role in shaping mindset, skills, and career trajectories Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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. 73% of alumni found work within six months of completing INJAZ programmes, while 77% attribute ongoing career progress to the organisation

. INJAZ proves to be a powerful catalyst for startup enterprises, with survey respondents creating approximately 2,000 jobs across the region

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: INJAZ Al-Arab, the region's leading non-profit business education organisation, has fundamentally changed how young people conduct themselves at work, enter the jobs market, and go on to build their own businesses, according to the first alumni impact assessment report. Created in partnership with global management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, the region-wide survey captured the experiences of 2,476 INJAZ alumni across the organisation's 13 member nations.

Highlighting how INJAZ transforms young people's mindset, an overwhelming 80% of alumni attribute the organisation with shaping their career direction, stating significant improvements in initiative (84%), teamwork (84%), and confidence (83%). INJAZ's programmes were also credited with embedding highly practical capabilities among alumni, with 78% stating they regularly use the diverse skills acquired from INJAZ. Alumni reported strong gains in leadership (81%), problem-solving (80%), financial literacy (70%), and digital and technology skills (68%), in their current jobs.

Critically, the report highlights INJAZ's vital role in helping young people successfully transition from education into the jobs market. Among alumni active in the workforce, seven in 10 were found to be currently employed or running their own business, while 71% found work within six months of finishing their studies.

Acting as a major catalyst for regional entrepreneurship, 80% of INJAZ alumni have considered starting a business with nearly half moving forward to plan or run a venture, collectively generating approximately 2,000 jobs. Notably, 34% of these entrepreneurs stated they likely would not have pursued their business venture without the essential experiences and knowledge gained through their studies with INJAZ.

The report's findings also reveal a clear“INJAZ multiplier” effect: the longer and deeper young people engage with the organisation's programmes, the stronger their professional outcomes become, with 39% of alumni remaining actively connected to INJAZ while 20% give back through participation in mentoring and guidance initiatives to support the next generation.

Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO, INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA, said:“This report, created with Oliver Wyman, quantifies what we have long witnessed across our classrooms and communities, that INJAZ Al-Arab does not simply prepare young people to seize opportunities, it helps them believe that opportunities are possible in the first place. By bridging the gap between education and the realities of the workplace, we empower Arab youth to not only secure employment but to become the job creators of tomorrow. We are incredibly proud of our alumni, whose successes and ongoing contributions are actively shaping a brighter, more economically resilient future for the region.”

Mark Kremers, Partner, Government and Public Insitutions at Oliver Wyman, said:“The findings demonstrate the important role that practical, experience-based learning can play in helping young people build the skills, confidence and entrepreneurial mindset needed to succeed. What stands out is how these benefits extend well beyond the classroom, translating into stronger career prospect, new businesses and job creation. Our partnership with INJAZ Al-Arab has provided valuable insights into how sustained investment in youth development can help unlock talent and support more inclusive, resilient economies across the region.”

About INJAZ Al-Arab: Operating in 13 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, INJAZ Al-Arab is the only non-profit organization in the region that harnesses the mentorship of business leaders to help inspire a culture of entrepreneurship and business innovation among Arab youth. Partnering with leading companies in the private sector, INJAZ Al-Arab equips Arab youth to drive the economies of the Arab World forward through training designed to inspire them to develop ambition, entrepreneurship, and professional skills. Named one of the top 200 NGOs in the world for eleven consecutive years, INJAZ Al-Arab has influenced the lives of over 11 million students since its inception in 2004. INJAZ Al-Arab is a member of Junior Achievement; the world's largest and fastest-growing youth business organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

About Oliver Wyman: Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh (NYSE: MRSH), a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, advising clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective.