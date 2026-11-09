CCTV Shows Rogue Firecracker Setting Off Stockpile In Sudden Chain Of Explosions Outside Home (WATCH)

A firecracker went rogue moments after being lit, spinning away from the group that had set it off and heading straight for a stockpile of fireworks. What followed was a sudden burst of explosions, all captured on CCTV.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, showed a group of people gathered outside a house, with a stockpile of fireworks kept inside its boundary. One of them was seen sitting down to light a cracker while the others watched.

Soon after being lit, the cracker began spinning erratically instead of bursting in one place. It then shot across the ground, crossed the boundary and landed inside the property.

What happened next made the situation considerably more alarming. The rogue cracker landed right on the stockpile of fireworks that had been set aside for later. Within seconds, the entire pile caught fire, sending sparks and flames flying in different directions.

Chakri ne trick shot mara, poori gali ko smoke chamber bana diya! twitter/xEaoKk0sHx

- Ms. Mishraji (@mishraji_lol) November 9, 2026

The fireworks began going off in quick succession, turning the night into a chaotic scene.

The flames and sparks filled the area for a few moments before the burst of fireworks eventually subsided. No one appeared to have been injured in the footage. The sudden chain reaction left viewers stunned at how quickly the situation escalated.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on November 8. The exact location where the CCTV footage was recorded remains unknown.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, with viewers expressing shock at the unexpected turn of events. Some were amazed by the sequence captured on camera, while others used the clip to remind people to exercise caution while handling fireworks.

Several users also pointed out the risks of keeping a large stock of firecrackers close to the area where they were being lit.