OFRM Stock Alert: Once Upon A Farm Stock Plummets 37% After Choking Hazard Recall Disclosed Contact BFA Law About The Pending Securities Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether Once Upon a Farm, PBC violated the federal securities laws concerning misrepresentations about the safety of Once Upon a Farm's“Tractor Wheels” toddlers' snack

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Once Upon a Farm securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Once Upon a Farm ($OFRM) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities violations concerning misrepresentations about the safety of Once Upon a Farm's“Tractor Wheels” toddlers' snack.

Stock Decline: November 2, 2026 – 37.2% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Once Upon a Farm Being Investigated for Violations of the Securities Laws?

Once Upon a Farm makes snacks and foods for infants, toddlers, and young children.

BFA is investigating whether Once Upon a Farm misrepresented the safety of its Tractor Wheels toddlers' snack.

Why did Once Upon a Farm's Stock Drop?

On October 30, 2026, the FDA issued a warning advising consumers that it“has received several reports that describe toddlers (ages 1.5–2.5 years) suffering complete airway obstruction with the inability to breathe after consuming the product.” The FDA explained that“standard choking interventions... may fail to dislodge” the“dry, sticky mass” resulting from eating Tractor Wheels and some“incidents have required emergency response intervention and hospital observation.” Following this announcement, Once Upon a Farm issued a full recall of Tractor Wheels.

Then, on November 2, 2026, Once Upon a Farm disclosed that the FDA“received 3 reports of choking incidents” that its“investigation has not yet identified a root cause that we can link directly to these reports.”

Following that announcement, Once Upon a Farm shares fell approximately 37.2% on November 2, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Once Upon a Farm securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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