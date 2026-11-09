PSNL Deal Alert: Personalis $16.25 Per Share Merger Under Investigation Contact BFA Law About The Pending Merger Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating the announced $16.25 per share merger in which Tempus AI, Inc., a commercial associate of Personalis, is set to acquire all outstanding Personalis stock; current stockholders are notified to contact the firm.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you are a current stockholder of Personalis, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Personalis ($PSNL) Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Breaches of Fiduciary Duty in connection with the merger in which Personalis' commercial associate, Tempus AI, is taking the company private for $16.25 per share. Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Why is the Personalis Transaction being Investigated?

In the July 20, 2026 announcement of the merger, Personalis disclosed that it was being taken private by Tempus AI, in a merger structure that allows for a mix of cash and stock consideration, anchored to a price of $16.25 per share of Personalis stock.

As of March, 2026, Tempus AI owned 12.5% of Personalis' outstanding common stock, and since November of 2023, Tempus has been in an ongoing commercial relationship with Personalis for commercialization and laboratory services.

BFA is investigating whether the terms of the merger comply with Delaware law, including whether Tempus' prior relationship with Personalis caused related breaches of fiduciary duty, and whether the per share price is a fair price for the public stockholders' shares of Personalis stock.

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What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Personalis stock, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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