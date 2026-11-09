AUR Stock Drop Alert: BFA Law Announces Securities Fraud Investigation Into Aurora Following Significant Guidance Revision Due To Production Delays

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether Aurora Innovation, Inc. committed securities fraud by misleading investors about delays in the production of Aurora's driverless trucks.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Aurora securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Aurora ($AUR) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud concerning misrepresentations about delays in the production of Aurora's driverless trucks.

Stock Decline: October 29, 2026 – 13.5% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Aurora Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Aurora is a technology company attempting to develop and produce driverless trucks.

BFA is investigating whether Aurora misrepresented the progress and status of its production of driverless trucks. Aurora had consistently promised that it would be“producing 20 trucks a week” by the third quarter of 2026, and it“expect[ed] to end the year with over 200 trucks operating throughout the Sunbelt.”

Why did Aurora's Stock Drop?

On October 28, 2026, Aurora revealed that its“production ramp” was“about 6 weeks behind our prior plan,” and as a result, would not reach“the 200 driverless truck milestone” until“the end of February.” Accordingly, Aurora also decreased 2026 revenue guidance by 40%.

Following that announcement, Aurora shares fell approximately 13.5% on October 29, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Aurora securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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