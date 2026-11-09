Babeside Announces 2026 Black Friday Promotion For Reborn Baby Dolls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babeside, a brand specializing in reborn baby dolls, will offer limited-time promotions across eligible products from November 26 to November 30, 2026.

As the year-end holiday season approaches, Babeside invites families, doll enthusiasts, and gift shoppers worldwide to celebrate a season of warmth and surprises with meaningful gifts, heartfelt companionship, and special Black Friday offers.

Dedicated to creating lifelike reborn baby dolls with exceptional craftsmanship, Babeside brings love and emotional connection through every creation. Guided by its philosophy,“Baby by My Side, Baby by Your Side,” the brand aims to bring comfort, joy, and companionship to everyone who welcomes a reborn doll into their life.







Brand Mission, Vision, Values, and Purpose

Brand Mission - Make life softer and bring comfort to your heart.

Brand Vision - Become the global leader in doll IP and related products in the digital age.

Brand Values - Pursue excellence, embrace openness and innovation, take responsibility, put users first, and drive change.

Brand Purpose - Bring more beautiful companionship to the world.

These principles are woven into Babeside's product development, creative design, and brand building. They also guide the brand as it continues to build more meaningful emotional connections with consumers around the world.

The Babeside Journey: From Craftsmanship to Companionship Around the World

Founded in 2022, Babeside specializes in designing and developing lifelike reborn baby dolls, combining fine craftsmanship and continuous innovation to create products with realistic details and emotional value. The brand has showcased its creations at the 2023 New York Toy Fair and 2024 Spielwarenmesse in Germany, expanding its international presence and retail network.

Today, Babeside reaches over 30 countries and regions, has developed more than 300 reborn dolls, and has over 920,000 social media followers. These milestones reflect the brand's growth and commitment to quality, love, and companionship.







Babeside's 2026 Black Friday Holiday Special

The campaign, themed“Black Friday Doorbusters,” will run from November 26 to November 30, 2026. During these five days of limited-time Black Friday offers, consumers will have the opportunity to choose a special reborn doll for themselves or someone they love.

From November 26 to November 30, 2026, consumers can enjoy the following offers:

. Up to 20% OFF sitewide: Eligible products will receive applicable discounts during the campaign.

. Limited-time Doorbuster deals: Special limited-time prices will be available on selected products.

. Exclusive promo code: Enter code BFCM20 at checkout to enjoy the promotional offer.

The campaign features a range of Babeside's popular products, including lifelike full-body silicone baby dolls, vinyl reborn dolls, and special holiday-themed designs. Consumers can explore products in different sizes, appearances, and styles according to their preferences-whether choosing a doll for themselves or preparing an unforgettable holiday gift for family and friends.

Official website:

Social media: @babeside_official







CONTACT: Liwen Huang,...