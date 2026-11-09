X-VPN Speeds Jump Over 200% After Major Network Overhaul

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

X-VPN has rolled out a major speed upgrade across its server infrastructure, routing technology, and VPN data processing. In internal 10 Gbps tests, its new in-house protocol, Talaria, delivered an aggregate speed improvement of more than 200%. The result combines download and upload improvements compared with X-VPN's previous best-performing protocols.

The overhaul addresses potential bottlenecks across the VPN connection, from device-side processing to server capacity. Talaria is part of that broader upgrade and is now available to both free and premium X-VPN users. The protocol has also been independently assessed for security by Vantage Point Security, and its source code is publicly available on GitHub. Together, the open-source release and independent assessment reflect X-VPN's ongoing efforts to make its technology more transparent and open to external scrutiny.

Over 200% Faster, With Minimal Download Speed Loss

X-VPN's internal tests covered Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, with connections originating in Singapore to VPN servers in Singapore, the UK, and the US. The 200%+ figure reflects the average percentage improvement in download and upload speeds across the 10 Gbps test configurations, compared with X-VPN's previous best-performing protocols.

In 10 Gbps Windows tests with a VPN server in Singapore, median download speed increased from 1,536 Mbps with X-VPN's previous protocol to 5,706 Mbps with Talaria.

Separate tests also examined how much download speed Talaria retained with the VPN enabled, compared with the baseline speed without a VPN.

In 1 Gbps tests, Windows retained between 98.4% and 99.9% of its baseline download speed across the three tested locations. macOS retained between 98.2% and 98.7%. Speed retention was similarly strong over longer distances. For example, when connecting from Singapore to a US VPN server, Windows retained 99.9% of its baseline download speed, while macOS retained 98.7%.

Tests conducted under 100 Mbps conditions also showed download speed loss within 5% on the tested Windows and macOS connections.

These results suggest that the upgraded protocol can make better use of available bandwidth while keeping the speed overhead of a VPN connection low.

How X-VPN Rebuilt Its Network for Speed

The upgrade extends beyond Talaria itself. X-VPN has expanded its high-bandwidth infrastructure with servers offering 10–25 Gbps port capacity and more powerful processing hardware. More than 90% of X-VPN's VPN traffic in the US and Europe can now be served by its 10 Gbps or 25 Gbps infrastructure.

On the software side, X-VPN optimized its client and server data paths to reduce unnecessary data copying and repeated packet handling. Its updated routing technology also prioritizes promising connection attempts, reducing the need to try servers one by one.

Talaria gives each application connection its own transport channel, allowing multiple data streams to be processed in parallel. It also handles packets in batches to reduce repeated work. On supported paths, the protocol can forward connection flows with less packet-level processing.

“A VPN should protect your traffic without slowing your connection down more than necessary,” said Julian Kwek, Cybersecurity Engineer at X-VPN.“We focused on cutting unnecessary processing, from the app on your device to the servers handling your traffic, so users can keep more of their usual internet speed.”

Open Source and Independent Security Audit

Talaria requires TLS 1.3 and uses hybrid post-quantum key exchange, authenticated encryption, and replay protection to help protect VPN traffic.

The protocol has been independently assessed for security by Vantage Point Security, a Singapore-based cybersecurity firm. The assessment combined a white-box source-code review and protocol-level penetration testing, identifying no security vulnerabilities of any severity. It recorded four observations, all of which X-VPN addressed and Vantage Point Security subsequently verified as resolved in a retest. The firm also found that Talaria's reviewed design and use of cryptography aligned with security best practices.

X-VPN has also made Talaria's source code publicly available on GitHub under the AGPL v3 license. This allows developers and security researchers to inspect how the protocol works and review its security design.

Available to Free and Premium Users

Talaria is available to both free and premium X-VPN users on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. To try it, users can download X-VPN and find Talaria in the app's protocol menu.

The full performance results and testing methodology are detailed in the X-VPN Speed Upgrade Technical Overview.

About X-VPN

X-VPN is a VPN service operated by LIGHTNINGLINK NETWORKS PTE. LTD., a Singapore-based company. It provides encrypted internet connections across major desktop and mobile platforms, with a focus on online privacy, security, and accessibility.





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X-VPN Speeds Jump Over 200% After Major Network Overhaul

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