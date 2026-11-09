Future Multiverse Officially Announces Phase 2 Start Of Its Public Launch On July 4, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Future Multiverse celebrates the official kickoff of phase 2 of its public launch and the first live presentation of the Experience & SuperApp.

WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Future Multiverse proudly announces the official initiation of phase 2 of its Public Launch.Together with Future Trends Group, F.M.R.A., Future Catalyst VC, Being Investments, SpaceBlue, Lunaprise Museum & Mission, Lunar Records, New Oak Capital, AI World Alliance, Asia Blockchain Society, Liquid Rarity Exchange LLC (dba RarityX), Uvecon VC, WOW Summit, RWA Week, Tokenised, ADM, India Center Japan, IAmCreator, Spazz and its VIP Community, Future Multiverse is celebrating the start of the second phase of its public launch and opening a new chapter for its multidimensional Industry 4.0 ecosystem.At a private event during Freedom 250, the 250th Anniversary Celebration of the Independence of the United States of America in Washington, D.C., organized by its partners SpaceBlue, the Lunaprise Mission and Lunar Records, Future Multiverse publicly presented the Future Multiverse Experience & SuperApp live in action for the first time.Represented on site by Senior Partner & Outside General Counsel Jeff Smith, together with Partner, Founder of SpaceBlue and the Lunaprise Mission, and winner of the 2026 All American Hero Award, Dallas Santana, Future Multiverse showcased its functionality, capabilities and growing portfolio of immersive destinations and experiences inside the Future Multiverse, including the Freedom 250 Event Venue, SpaceBlue Headquarters, Lunaprise Museum on the Moon, DreamFactory Cinema, Bitcoin Billionaire Beach Event, NYSE - New York Stock Exchange, SpaceX Starbase and Launch Sites, Lunaprise Stargazing Site, Artemis II Mission LaunchPad Launch and Landing Experience, Uplift Astronaut Training Program, Gateways To The Stars Edutainment Astronaut training and S T E M center hosted by Hidden Pioneers, Stan Lee Franchise Legends of Five superheroes, Gr8ful Gurl, Scott Page, K-POP Event Stages, and more.*The presentation was shown on large screens before an invited audience including leaders, innovators, family offices, and guests from across the space, technology, entertainment, finance and public-sector communities, including individuals with professional backgrounds in the space, government, and technology sectors, including NASA, NASA STEM programs, SpaceX and content in the National Mall, the White House led Freedom 250 initiatives, as well as Space Blue, the Lunaprise Mission and its partners, creators, and fans.During the Phase 2 Public Launch Events, Future Multiverse also announced the successful completion of a strategic collaboration between Liquid Rarity Exchange LLC (dba RarityX) and the Future Multiverse Regulatory Authority (F.M.R.A.), further strengthening the legal, regulatory, compliance and intellectual property foundation of the Future Multiverse ecosystem. Additional details will be announced in a separate press release.**To watch the Future Multiverse Experience & SuperApp presentation showcased live during the private Freedom 250 event in Washington, D.C., please visit: FMVExperience. Future Multiverse now welcomes companies, institutions, governments, agencies, entrepreneurs, creators and individuals worldwide to join the Future Multiverse & Future EXPO Public Launch-and create the future with us. See more here:

Stefan Breitzke

Future Multiverse LLC-FZ

015678864451398

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Future Multiverse Officially Announces Phase 2 Start of its Public Launch on July 4, 2026 News Provided By Future Multiverse November 09, 2026, 10:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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