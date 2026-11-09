PABI GROUP LLC Directs Global Expansion To U.S. Sports Circuit With Trilingual Release Of 'The Luxury Of Longevitytm'

The Luxury of Longevity by Patricia Billè

PABI GROUP LLC launches a trilingual sports science constitution engineered for professional MLS athletes, elite academy pipelines, and family offices.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wyoming-headquartered sports science firm PABI GROUP LLC has officially expanded its international corporate operations into the United States market, announcing the global multi-market release of The Luxury of LongevityTM.Authored by international high-performance consultant Patricia Billè, the manifesto serves as a trilingual sports science constitution specifically engineered for professional Major League Soccer (MLS) athletes, cross-league designated players, elite youth academy pipelines, and the family offices that manage them.The publication introduces the advanced mechanics of Positional Cellular Engineering to the highly competitive American sports landscape. Moving past traditional, generic club nutrition models, Billè's framework focuses on microscopic biological data, biomarker synchronization, and private household asset management to structurally eliminate soft-tissue vulnerabilities and extend career longevity.“Beyond the multi-million dollar commercial contracts and transfer fees, there is a human life,” states founder and Managing Director Patricia Billè.“Physical performance and a player's ultimate professional lifespan are not variables of genetic fortune. They are architectural designs. As MLS scales at an unprecedented global velocity, this text hands absolute cellular sovereignty back to the multi-cultural athlete and their family sanctuary.”Published exclusively under the corporate infrastructure of PABI GROUP LLC, all three localized language editions English, French, and Spanish are officially live and available for instant worldwide download via Amazon Kindle.Media & Corporate Terminal:PABI GROUP LLC Corporate OperationsEmail:...Web: pabiorigins

Marguerite Elisabeth Patricia Loko Billè

PABI GROUP LLC

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PABI GROUP LLC Directs Global Expansion to U.S. Sports Circuit with Trilingual Release of 'The Luxury of LongevityTM' News Provided By PABI GROUP LLC November 09, 2026, 10:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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