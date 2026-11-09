INS Surat Reaches Muscat For India-Oman Joint Naval Exercise

MENAFN - IANS) Muscat, Nov 9 (IANS) In a significant step towards deepening maritime cooperation between India and Oman, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Surat arrived in Muscat to participate in the 15th edition of the bilateral naval exercise Naseem Al Bahr 2026, the Indian Navy said on Monday.

The four-day exercise, which commenced on Sunday, will continue until November 11, focusing on strengthening operational coordination and interoperability between the two navies.

"INS Surat arrived at Muscat, Oman, on 08 Nov 26 to participate in the 15th edition of Naseem Al Bahr 2026, scheduled from 08–11 Nov 26. Building upon the momentum of the 13th edition of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee, the exercise aims to enhance operational synergy and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman," the Indian Navy posted on X.

Last month, India and Oman held the 8th edition of their Navy Staff Talks in New Delhi, with a focus on deepening bilateral naval cooperation and enhancing coordination to address shared maritime security challenges.

The talks, held from October 27 to 28, were co-chaired by Commodore Kartik Srimal, Commodore (Foreign Cooperation), Indian Navy, and Commodore Ahmed Juma Salim Al Khatri, Director General of Operations and Plans, Royal Navy of Oman.

The discussions also explored avenues to strengthen operational engagements, training, information exchange and hydrographic cooperation.

"Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman held the 8th edition of Staff Talks at New Delhi from 27–28 Oct 26. Co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde (FC), and Cmde Ahmed Juma Salim Al Khatri, DG Ops & Plan, the talks focused on enhancing operational engagements, training, information sharing and hydrographic cooperation, with an emphasis on strengthening interoperability and addressing shared maritime security challenges," the Indian Navy posted on X

Earlier, the Indian Navy's three-masted sail training ship INS Sudarshini departed Salalah in Oman after a four-day port call, as part of its historic transoceanic deployment Lokayan-2026, the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship visited Salalah from October 14 to 17, during which professional interactions and sporting engagements with the Royal Navy of Oman fostered camaraderie and strengthened people-to-people ties, the Ministry said.