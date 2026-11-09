Reportage Saudi Arabia Strengthens Its Presence In Riyadh With SAR 1.1 Billion In Investments

Reportage Saudi Arabia is further strengthening its presence in Riyadh with investments totaling SAR 1.1 billion, as the company continues to expand its residential portfolio, led by Najd 6 and Najd 7 in the Al Arid district of Riyadh, alongside ongoing progress in construction and development across its projects.

The company remains committed to advancing its development and construction activities, emphasizing that operational continuity and the fulfillment of its commitments to customers are fundamental pillars of its long-term strategy in the Kingdom.

Reportage Saudi Arabia's strategy focuses on developing integrated residential communities that combine privacy, functional design, and comprehensive lifestyle amenities. This approach aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City's vision to expand green spaces across the capital, diversify residential offerings, and enhance the overall quality of life.

Najd 6 Expands Reportage's Presence in Al Arid

Reportage Saudi Arabia officially launched Najd 6 on October 24, 2026, adding 75 townhouse units to its growing residential portfolio in Riyadh's Al Arid district.

Spanning a total area of 7,480 square meters, the development offers fully finished homes with private gardens, thoughtfully designed within an integrated residential community that balances individual privacy with shared lifestyle amenities.

The project features a swimming pool, padel and basketball courts, a fully equipped gym, a social clubhouse, rooftop barbecue areas, and an outdoor cinema, offering residents a diverse range of recreational and family-oriented experiences.

Najd 7 Further Strengthens the Company's Residential Portfolio

Previously launched in the Al Arid district, Najd 7 comprises 73 townhouse units within a gated residential community designed to meet the evolving needs of modern families.

The development features private balconies and gardens, smart home technologies, and thoughtfully planned layouts that prioritize comfort, functionality, and family living.

The project's groundbreaking marks another important milestone in its development and construction journey.

Strategically located, Najd 7 offers convenient access to Al Yamamah University and King Khalid International Airport, as well as the future King Salman Stadium, Expo 2030 Riyadh, and The Avenues Riyadh, further enhancing the area's attractiveness as a growing residential destination.

Leadership Reaffirms Confidence, Resilience, and Long-Term Commitment

Commenting on the company's continued expansion, Eng. Eslam Hammam, Chief Executive Officer of Reportage Properties Group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stated: “Saudi Arabia is not simply keeping pace with the future; it is shaping it. Our SAR 1.1 billion investment in Riyadh reflects our unwavering confidence in the strength of the Saudi economy and the long-term potential of its real estate sector. As we continue developing the Najd communities, we are moving forward with determination, stability, and even greater ambition. Our presence in the Kingdom goes far beyond real estate expansion. It represents a long-term investment in a future we firmly believe in, with ambitions that grow alongside those of Saudi Arabia.”

Eng. Hammam further emphasized:“With a global presence spanning more than 25 countries, particularly across the Gulf region, Reportage has built its international operations on a strong financial foundation, without reliance on financial leverage or debt financing. This financial independence reinforces our resilience and positions us among the companies capable of navigating exceptional circumstances while maintaining operational stability and honoring our commitments.

Even amid the extraordinary challenges currently facing our beloved country, our confidence in Saudi Arabia remains unwavering, and our commitment to its future remains stronger than ever.”

For his part, Mr. Ayed Al-Juaid, Chairman of Reportage Saudi Arabia, stated:

“The true strength of a real estate company is not measured by the number of projects it announces, but by its ability to transform promises into tangible achievements on the ground.

With the launch of Najd 6 and the continued development of our Najd communities, our priorities remain clear: uninterrupted progress, construction quality, and fulfilling our commitments to customers and partners. Every project we develop represents more than residential units. These are future homes for families, and every home carries a responsibility and a trust we deeply value.

Our message is clear: We will continue building, remain steadfast in our commitments, and move forward with confidence in Saudi Arabia's future.”