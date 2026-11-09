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Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme To Hedge The Company's Share-Based Incentive Programmes


Date: 2026-11-09 05:31:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 October 2026, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”), as announced in company announcement no. 26.23 on 2 October 2026.

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 2 October 2026 and will end no later than 19 August 2027, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 33 million.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period 2 November to 6 November 2026:

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Total previous announcement 359,783 10.19 3,664,852.20
2 November 2026 30,000 10.92 327,501.00
3 November 2026 6,000 10.93 65,560.20
4 November 2026 6,000 10.98 65,880.00
5 November 2026 44,000 11.17 491,664.80
6 November 2026 45,000 11.01 495,400.50
Total this period 131,000 11.04 1,446,006.50
Accumulated under the programme 490,783 10.41 5,110,858.70

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 4,760,918 own shares corresponding to 3.2 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachments

  • BO_2636_SBB
  • PUBLIC_SBB_Bang & Olufsen

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111934186


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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