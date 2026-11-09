Practice Trade Memecoins And Win Real SOL With Memeci

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three Ways to Win. Zero Trading Capital Required. Traders can practice with $10,000 in virtual funds, compete in three weekly competitions and win real SOL without depositing cryptocurrency to trade.

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- memeCI, a memecoin intelligence platform, is offering cryptocurrency traders three weekly opportunities to win a combined $100 USD in Solana (SOL) through its Practice Trading competitions.









The platform allows users to practice trading meme coins using $10,000 in virtual funds while following live market conditions. The competitions reward trading performance with real SOL prizes, without requiring users to risk deposited trading capital.

Three Weekly Competitions

memeCI offers three competitions with different performance criteria and entry requirements:

Practice to Win – $50 USD in SOL

Open to all members this weekly competition awards the eligible trader with the highest percentage return on equity. Entry is free, with a minimum requirement of five completed practice sells.

Weekly Top PnL – $20 USD in SOL

This premium competition rewards the eligible trader with the highest dollar profit during the weekly competition period. Entry is included with Premium Lite and Premium Pro memberships. Explorer free plan members can enter using 500 accumulated credits.

Pro Runner-Up – $30 USD in SOL

This premium competition rewards the eligible trader with the second-highest percentage return on equity, excluding the Practice to Win winner. Entry is included with Premium Pro. Premium Lite members can enter using 500 credits, while Explorer members can enter using 1,000 credits.

All three competitions share one qualification requirement: at least five completed practice sells during the weekly competition period. Credit-based entries are available during the designated reset window.

An Early Opportunity During Beta

memeCI remains in beta as it expands its platform and user community. Awareness of its trading competitions is still developing, meaning participation may currently be lower than it will be as the platform grows giving early participants an advantage.



Real SOL Rewards and Transparent Payouts

Unlike simulated trading rewards or virtual leaderboard points, memeCI's competition prizes are paid in real SOL.

Winners receive cryptocurrency in their wallets, with payouts recorded on the Solana blockchain. The associated transactions provide a publicly verifiable record of prize distributions.

Users can then choose to use their winnings for live cryptocurrency trading and trade risk free.

Getting Started

Anyone can create a free memeCI account and access Practice Trading with $10,000 in virtual funds. Users can enter the free weekly competition immediately, while the two premium competitions are accessible through eligible memberships or accumulated credits.

Explore Practice Trading:

Learn more here:



About memeCI

memeCI is a memecoin intelligence platform providing token discovery, market analysis, AI-powered trading insights and trading tools across Solana, BNB Chain and Robinhood Chain.

Its Practice Trading platform combines virtual trading with live market conditions, allowing users to develop strategies and compete for real cryptocurrency rewards.

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