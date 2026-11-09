BRB Aesthetics Central Wins 2026 Excellence In Patient Care Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chicago medical spa in the Ravenswood neighborhood recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 4.9-star rating across 163 consumer reviews.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRB Aesthetics Central, a medical spa in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood, has received the 2026 Excellence in Patient Care award in the Med Spas category from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 163 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating. It reflects the clinic's focus on welcoming, personalized care for every patient who walks through its doors.

The name BRB is a playful nod to the familiar expression 'Be Right Back,' but it represents something much deeper. Standing for Beauty, Results, and Balance, BRB Aesthetics Central embraces a continuous journey of transformation, confidence, and self-care. The clinic believes that aesthetic care is not simply about individual treatments, but about creating lasting habits that help patients look and feel their best. Through its welcoming, inclusive environment and personalized approach, BRB strives to build a community where beauty is empowering, confidence grows through commitment, and every visit is part of an ongoing journey toward self-improvement. This philosophy is reflected in the clinic's signature tagline, 'Make You A Habit.'

BRB Aesthetics Central takes a personalized, education-first approach to aesthetic care. The clinic utilizes advanced technologies, including VISIA Skin Analysis, to help assess skin concerns, educate patients, and develop individualized treatment recommendations. It also emphasizes continuity of care through follow-up visits and long-term treatment planning rather than simply focusing on individual procedures.

The clinic's providers are led by Medical Director and Co-Owner Dr. Mike Demetria and clinical lead Francis Enriquez, NP-C, alongside licensed medical estheticians and certified laser specialists. Services include injectables such as neuromodulators, dermal fillers, biostimulators, and skin boosters; SkinPen® microneedling; chemical peels; and advanced laser and energy-based treatments, including BBL® HEROicTM, MOXITM, and Ultherapy PRIME®. The clinic also offers wellness services such as IV therapy, vitamin injections, weight management, and NAD+ therapy.

Dr. Mike Demetria, Medical Director and Co-Owner of BRB Aesthetics Central, said:“At BRB Aesthetics Central, we believe exceptional patient care begins with listening. Every patient has different goals, and our responsibility is to provide thoughtful recommendations, personalized treatment plans, and an experience built on trust. We are grateful for the feedback our patients have shared, and this recognition reflects our team's commitment to making every patient feel valued and cared for.”

To encourage consistency in aesthetic care, BRB Aesthetics Central offers its BRB PARTNER membership program, designed to help patients make self-care a regular part of their lifestyle. The program provides exclusive member benefits and savings on eligible aesthetic treatments and skincare products, supporting personalized maintenance plans and long-term aesthetic goals.

About BRB Aesthetics Central

BRB Aesthetics Central is a medical spa located at 1827 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60613, in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood, offering injectables, skin treatments, laser and energy-based treatments and wellness services under the direction of Medical Director and Co-Owner Dr. Mike Demetria. Its name stands for Beauty, Results, and Balance, and its signature tagline is Make You A Habit. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Ryan James Basa

BRB Aesthetics Central

+1 8727662272

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