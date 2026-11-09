Airpower Foundation Honors Veterans Through Stories of Service, Sacrifice, and a Mission That Continues

Four Veterans. A Continuing Commitment to Serve.

Airpower Foundation Honors Veterans Through Stories of Service, Sacrifice, and a Mission That Continues

- Roland Ruiz, United States Marine Corps VeteranDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Veterans Day, the Airpower Foundation is highlighting the stories of four veterans whose commitment to serving others continues long after their time in uniform. Through their work in equine therapy, veteran suicide prevention, and preserving military history, these veterans bring a powerful message to life: Honoring those who served must mean more than saying“thank you.”On November 11, Americans will gather for ceremonies, fly flags, and recognize the men and women who have defended our nation. Airpower Foundation is encouraging communities to carry that commitment beyond the holiday by supporting meaningful employment, opportunities for healing, connections with fellow veterans, and resources for military families.Behind every uniform is a story of courage, sacrifice, and service. That story also includes the spouses, children, and parents who shared the demands of military life and the challenges that can continue after a service member returns home.Four Veterans. A Continuing Commitment to Serve.Courtney Phillips, United States Army Veteran and equine professional, helps connect veterans and military families with the benefits of equine therapy through her work with Airpower Foundation and the American Paint Horse Foundation.For Phillips, caring for a horse can help restore the sense of responsibility, routine and purpose that some veterans struggle to find after leaving the military. The daily commitment of feeding, grooming, and caring for an animal creates opportunities for connection, while time at the barn can offer companionship and encouragement.Roland Ruiz, United States Marine Corps Veteran, continues serving through his involvement with Marine Leathernecks MC Dallas Chapter Two and its“Ride to Remember: Ending Veteran Suicide One Mile at a Time.” Alongside fellow veterans, Ruiz works to build relationships and ensure that those facing difficult circumstances know they have someone to turn to.“We have to be okay to say we are not okay and we need to ask for help,” Ruiz said.His message to veterans and those preparing to leave active duty is straightforward: Support is available, and no one should have to navigate the transition alone.Douglas Petersen, a decorated Vietnam veteran and former Army helicopter pilot, preserves the experiences of those who served through his writing, speaking, and volunteer work. Flying medical evacuation missions under the call sign DUSTOFF 34, Petersen and his fellow crew members risked their lives to rescue wounded soldiers and civilians.His book, Call Sign: DUSTOFF 34 – Hovering Between Life and Death, shares those experiences while honoring the men who served alongside him. Writing also gave Petersen a chance to share memories he had rarely shared, including with his own family. Today, he encourages fellow veterans to find renewed purpose by getting involved with organizations that support others.Retired Navy Captain Beau Hufstetler, highlighting his 25 years of service and recent command of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Spotlighting the Air Power Foundation's vital role in supporting active-duty service members, veterans, and families in the DFW area, which is home to 400,000 veterans. The foundation bridges resource gaps, strengthens families during deployments, and prepares them for life after service.Turning Gratitude Into ActionAlthough their paths differ, Phillips, Ruiz, Petersen, and Hufstetler demonstrate how service can continue through mentorship, connection, storytelling, and practical support.Airpower Foundation's mission is to serve military members-past, present, and future-and their families. Through partnerships and community support, the foundation creates opportunities that help military and veteran families find stability, purpose, and belonging.This Veterans Day, the foundation encourages Americans to learn a veteran's story, volunteer with an organization serving military families, support pathways to employment, and maintain connections throughout the year.

Eden Hill

Eden Gordon Media, LLC

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Airpower Foundation Honors Veterans Through Stories of Service, Sacrifice, and a Mission That Continues News Provided By Eden Gordon Media, LLC November 09, 2026, 10:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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