Seas The Day Boat Rentals Named People's Choice In Mesa, Arizona

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lake Pleasant boat rental company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.9-star rating across 582 consumer reviews.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seas The Day Boat Rentals, an Arizona-based premium boat rental company serving Lake Pleasant, has been recognized as a People's Choice honoree in Mesa, Arizona, by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on publicly available consumer review data. The recognition highlights the company's 4.9-star customer rating across 582 reviews, reflecting feedback from customers who have experienced its boat rental services.

Seas The Day Boat Rentals specializes in premium pontoon rentals, party boats, and captained boating experiences on Lake Pleasant, Arizona. The company differentiates itself through concierge-style service designed to make boating more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable-from vehicle-to-lake transportation assistance and direct lake access to optional licensed captains and beginner-friendly boat orientations. Its services accommodate families, first-time boaters, birthdays, bachelorette parties, corporate outings, and other group celebrations.

Customer experience is central to the Seas The Day service model. Every rental includes required safety equipment, life jackets, onboard shade, a premium Bluetooth sound system, and a dockside orientation before departure. By emphasizing clean vessels, clear instructions, streamlined check-in, and personalized assistance, the company aims to remove common barriers to boating and deliver a more approachable experience for guests of varying experience levels.

"Our goal is to make a day on Lake Pleasant easy and enjoyable for everyone, whether it's their first time on a boat or they're celebrating with a big group," said Unica Buitizon of Seas The Day Boat Rentals. "Being named People's Choice, based on what our customers say about their time with us, means a lot to our whole team."

In addition to recreational boat rentals, Seas The Day supports the broader Phoenix-area boating community through marine repair and maintenance services. These services include preventative maintenance, dealer-level diagnostic capabilities, and OEM and aftermarket marine parts support. By serving both recreational boaters and boat owners seeking dependable maintenance, the company provides services spanning the boating experience-from time on the water to ongoing vessel care.

For boat rentals, service information, and booking details, visit or call (480) 573-3269.

About Seas The Day Boat Rentals

Seas The Day Boat Rentals is a Lake Pleasant boat rental and marine services company based in Mesa, Arizona. The business offers premium pontoon and party boat rentals, vehicle-to-lake concierge service, optional licensed captains, boat repair, diagnostics, preventative maintenance, and marine parts support. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Unica Buitizon

Seas The Day Boat Rentals

+1 (480) 573-3269

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