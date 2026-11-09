Mighty Gladiators Single-Player Alpha Demo Available On Itch.Io

Mighty Gladiators combines arena battles, character builds and boss encounters. Screenshot from the alpha version. Credit: INTERSTORE GAMES.

Four heroes confront a frost troll in the Fallen Citadel. Alpha gameplay from the full game in development; the public itch demo is single-player only. Credit: INTERSTORE GAMES.

Mighty Gladiators, a fantasy arena action RPG from INTERSTORE GAMES.

Try the browser-based alpha of this solo-developed fantasy arena RPG, then wishlist the full PC game on Steam ahead of its planned Q2 2027 release.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INTERSTORE GAMES invites players to enter the Fallen Citadel in the playable single-player alpha demo of Mighty Gladiators, now available on itch. The demo runs in a PC web browser, offering an early look at the combat, character builds and boss encounters of this independently developed fantasy arena action RPG. The full game is in development for Windows PC, with a Steam release planned for Q2 2027 and wishlisting available now.

A playable first step into the Fallen Citadel

Mighty Gladiators puts players in an arena where surviving the next wave depends on more than equipment alone. Aiming attacks, avoiding dangerous abilities and choosing when to strike all matter. Between battles, players return to the armory to spend earned gold, improve their equipment and prepare for the next encounter.

The public alpha demo includes four playable heroes: the Orc Warrior, Elf Archer, Dwarf Runic Warden and Human Sorceress. Each brings a different combat style, with skills, talents and equipment choices allowing players to experiment with their own builds. The demo offers 14 enemy waves, boss encounters, bonus missions, Normal and Hard difficulty settings, and English and Czech language support. Local checkpoints allow players to resume their progress in the same browser.

Players can try the single-player alpha demo on itch and share feedback on combat, difficulty, performance and anything that feels unclear. This is an early development build, so bugs and changes to visuals, balance and features are to be expected.

From a solo demo to a cooperative PC game

The public demo is single-player only; it does not include multiplayer. The full Mighty Gladiators project is being developed for solo play and online co-op for up to four players. Its wider feature set includes escalating enemy waves, bosses with distinct mechanics, equipment forging and upgrades, legendary gear, endless mode and PvP rounds between boss encounters.

Players interested in following that development can wishlist Mighty Gladiators on Steam. The planned Q2 2027 release window may change as development continues.

A childhood idea brought to life

Mighty Gladiators grew from its creator's childhood wish to build a game inspired by the experience of playing Warcraft III custom maps and mods with friends. The foundation of the project took shape over 660 hours of solo development. Regular co-op playtests with friends continue to inform the combat, character builds and boss encounters.

Screenshots, logos, gameplay clips and further game information are available in the official press kit. The official trailer accompanies this release and provides a look at the game's alpha gameplay.

About INTERSTORE GAMES

INTERSTORE GAMES is the development and publishing label behind Mighty Gladiators, a solo-developed fantasy arena action RPG for PC. The project focuses on replayable battles, character builds and the experience of taking on challenges with friends.

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Mighty Gladiators | Official Trailer

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Mighty Gladiators Single-Player Alpha Demo Available on itch News Provided By INTERSTORE CAPITAL s.r.o. (Mighty Gladiators) November 09, 2026, 10:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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