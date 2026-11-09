FRP Moto Launches Mini Bike Black Friday Sale: Lowest Prices Of The Year, And Fast 3-Day Delivery

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FRP Moto offers $30–$80 off top-selling gas mini bikes and dirt bikes, backed by price protection and fast 3-day US shipping for holiday gifts.

WY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FRP Moto, a premier name in youth and adult outdoor powersports, has officially launched its highly anticipated mini bike black friday sale. Designed to remove the stress of holiday shopping, the event features substantial price cuts ranging from $30 to $80 off across its most popular lineups-backed by comprehensive price protection and the lowest prices of the entire year.Understanding the urgency and anxiety around holiday gift-giving, FRP Moto has optimized its logistics to offer lightning-fast delivery within 3 days, ensuring that parents and gift-givers can secure bikes for children and family members without worrying about holiday shipping delays. Furthermore, the brand's price protection policy guarantees that shoppers can purchase with total peace of mind today, knowing they are securing the absolute best value of the season.The promotional rollout is structured into three key phases to give customers maximum flexibility:Early Access (Nov 6 – Nov 15): Live now, featuring full Black Friday pricing.Pre-Black Friday (Nov 16 – Nov 26): Extending inventory access ahead of the peak holiday week.Black Friday to Cyber Monday (Nov 27 – Dec 1): The final stretch culminating on Cyber Monday."We want our customers to shop with total confidence," said the FRP Moto team. "By launching our mini bike black friday sale with our lowest prices of the year right now, backed by price protection and rapid 3-day delivery, shoppers don't have to wait in line or stress over whether gifts will arrive under the tree on time."Highlighted Black Friday Deals from the Sale Include:FRP GMB100 & GMB100P Gas Mini Bikes: Built for beginners and adventure seekers alike with SunF tires and Honda-supplier rims, featuring $50 off.FRP FX140 Dirt Bike: An oil-cooled, 4-speed manual powerhouse designed for experienced teen and adult riders, featuring $80 off.FRP FX125 Dirt Bike: Versatile youth and adult pit bike with a manual clutch, featuring $60 to $70 off.FRP MB40 & FX40 Youth Models: Perfect entry-level options for junior riders ages 6 and up, featuring $30 off.Shoppers can also participate in an interactive "Spin-to-Win" promotion on the official site, giving every email participant a chance to win exclusive prizes and additional perks.No promo codes are required for the vehicle discounts; all price adjustments are applied automatically at checkout. Furthermore, multi-bike orders qualify for stackable savings, allowing buyers to maximize discounts when purchasing more than one vehicle.To explore the complete collection featured in the mini bike black friday sale, check out fast-shipping options, or take advantage of early access pricing, visit the FRP Moto Black Friday 2026 Sale Page.About FRP Moto:FRP Moto specializes in high-performance, dependable gas mini bikes, dirt bikes, pocket bikes, and ATVs for riders of all skill levels. Committed to quality craftsmanship, safety, and outdoor adventure, FRP Moto provides thrilling powersport experiences backed by dedicated customer support, rapid US-based shipping, and a vibrant rider community.

Winnie Li

FRP MOTO

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FRP Moto Launches Mini Bike Black Friday Sale: Lowest Prices of the Year, and Fast 3-Day Delivery News Provided By FRP MOTO November 09, 2026, 10:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media



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