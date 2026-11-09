Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers Guides Atlanta Holiday Travelers After Drunk Driving Crashes

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Atlanta injury attorneys explain what crash victims and families can do after a collision with an impaired driver during the holiday season.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The stretch from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day brings office parties, family dinners, football gatherings, and celebrations across metro Atlanta. It also brings more cars onto Interstate 285, the Downtown Connector, Georgia 400, and the surface streets that link neighborhoods, restaurants, and event venues. When someone drives after drinking during this busy season, the people around them pay the price.A crash caused by an impaired driver can leave victims with broken bones, back and neck injuries, head trauma, and long recoveries. Families who lose a loved one in one of these collisions are often left with questions about what happened and what comes next. Anyone hurt in a crash should call 911, seek medical attention promptly, and keep a record of their care, even if they feel fine at the scene.Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers, a personal injury firm serving the Atlanta metropolitan region and central Georgia, represents people injured in car, truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian accidents, including collisions involving drunk and impaired drivers. The firm wants holiday travelers to understand the steps that can help protect their options if a crash happens.A criminal DUI case and a civil injury claim are two separate matters. The criminal case is brought by the state and focuses on whether the driver broke the law. A civil claim is brought by the injured person or their family and focuses on compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other losses. A civil claim can move forward whether or not the driver is convicted, and the outcome of one case does not automatically decide the other.In some situations, Georgia law also allows a claim against the person or business that served the alcohol. Under O.C.G.A. § 51-1-40, a person who knowingly sells, furnishes, or serves alcohol to someone who is in a state of noticeable intoxication, knowing that the person will soon be driving, may become liable for injuries caused by that intoxication when the serving is the proximate cause of the injury. The same statute addresses willfully, knowingly, and unlawfully serving someone under the legal drinking age who will soon be driving. These claims depend heavily on the facts, and the statute does not allow the intoxicated person to recover from the provider for their own injuries.After a crash, the information gathered in the first hours and days can help an attorney evaluate what happened and who may be responsible.The attorneys at Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers in Atlanta, GA review police reports, photographs, witness statements, medical records, and, where it applies, receipts and other records showing where a driver was served before a crash. The firm handles drunk driving accident cases on interstates, state routes, and neighborhood streets throughout the Atlanta area and central Georgia.Holiday crashes involving impaired drivers can happen at any hour, but late nights and early mornings after parties and events are times when travelers may want to be especially alert. Wrong-way drivers on highway ramps, vehicles drifting between lanes, drivers running red lights at intersections, and cars traveling without headlights are all warning signs. Drivers who notice a vehicle behaving this way can keep their distance and, when it is safe, call 911 to report it.The first priority after any crash is safety and medical care. If it is possible to do so safely, moving out of traffic, turning on hazard lights, and calling 911 help protect everyone at the scene. Officers who respond may evaluate the other driver for impairment, and their observations can become part of the official record of the crash. Injured people should accept medical help at the scene or go to an emergency room or urgent care clinic as soon as possible.Some injuries are not obvious right away. Concussions, whiplash, internal injuries, and soft tissue damage can take hours or days to show symptoms, and adrenaline can mask pain in the moments after a collision. Following up with a doctor, keeping all appointments, and saving discharge papers, prescriptions, and treatment instructions help create a clear record of the injury and how it has affected daily life.Photos taken at the scene are often some of the most useful records after a crash. Helpful photos include the positions of the vehicles, damage to every vehicle involved, skid marks, debris, traffic signals and signs, road and weather conditions, and any visible injuries. If the injured person is not able to take photos, a passenger, family member, or bystander may be able to help. Photos of injuries in the days that follow can also show how bruising and swelling changed over time.It also helps to write down the other driver's name, phone number, license plate, driver's license number, and insurance information, along with the names and badge numbers of responding officers and the report number. Witnesses who saw the crash or saw the other driver's behavior beforehand can be important, so collecting their names and contact information at the scene can make it easier to reach them later. Notes about anything the other driver said or did, such as smelling of alcohol, slurring words, or having open containers in the vehicle, should be recorded while the details are fresh.Video can play a role as well. Dashboard cameras, doorbell cameras, traffic cameras, and security cameras at nearby businesses may have captured the crash or the moments before it. This footage is often recorded over after a period of time, so it can help to act quickly. An attorney can send written requests asking businesses and others to preserve video and other records related to the crash.When a drunk driving crash involves a business that served alcohol, records from that business may become important. Receipts, credit card statements, bar tabs, and the recollections of people who were at the same event can help show where a driver was before the crash and how much they were served. Because these records can be lost or discarded, injured people and families may want to speak with an attorney early about how to preserve them.Insurance companies often contact crash victims within days of a collision. An adjuster may ask for a recorded statement, request access to medical records, or offer a quick settlement before the full extent of an injury is known. Before agreeing to any of these requests, it can help to understand the injuries and to speak with an attorney about how to respond. Injured people should stick to the facts and avoid guessing about speed, distances, or what caused the crash.Coverage questions can be complicated in these cases. An impaired driver may carry only limited liability insurance, or none at all. A victim's own policy may include uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage that can apply when the at-fault driver's coverage is not enough. Reviewing every policy that may apply, including policies held by household members, is an important part of understanding the options available after a serious crash.Georgia follows a modified comparative fault rule. Under O.C.G.A. § 51-12-33, an injured person's recovery may be reduced in proportion to their share of fault, and a person who is found 50 percent or more responsible for the injury or damages claimed cannot recover. Insurance companies sometimes argue that a victim shares blame, which is one more reason to document the scene carefully and avoid speculating about fault.Timing matters too. Georgia generally allows two years from the date of an injury to file a personal injury lawsuit under O.C.G.A. § 9-3-33. Other deadlines may apply depending on the people and organizations involved, so anyone with questions about their situation should seek individualized legal advice about the deadlines that apply to them.Families who lose a loved one in a drunk driving crash face a different kind of loss. In addition to grief, they may be dealing with funeral costs, lost income, and questions from insurance companies at a very difficult time. Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers works with families to explain the wrongful death claim process in Georgia, gather records, and handle communications with insurers so that families can focus on each other.Holiday travelers can take steps to lower their risk during the season. Planning a ride home before an event begins, choosing a designated driver, using a rideshare service or taxi, and offering guests a place to stay are simple ways to keep impaired drivers off the road. Hosts can serve food and nonalcoholic drinks and keep an eye on guests who plan to drive. Wearing a seat belt on every trip, keeping children in the proper car seats, and avoiding distractions behind the wheel give everyone in the vehicle more protection if another driver makes a dangerous choice.Motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians are especially vulnerable when an impaired driver is on the road, because they have little protection in a collision. People walking near restaurants, entertainment districts, and event venues late at night can stay on sidewalks and marked crosswalks, wear reflective or light-colored clothing, and avoid assuming that an approaching driver sees them.Every crash is different, and the facts of each case matter. When reviewing a possible drunk driving accident claim, the attorneys at Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers look at how the crash happened, what the police investigation found, whether a business or host may share responsibility, what insurance coverage is available, and how the injuries have affected the client and their family. The firm works with clients to gather medical records, photos, witness information, and other records related to the crash. People who have been hurt by an impaired driver in the Atlanta area can contact the firm at (770) 502-6116 to discuss their situation.About Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident LawyersCambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers is a personal injury law firm representing injured clients throughout the Atlanta metropolitan region and central Georgia, with offices in Atlanta and Macon. The firm handles cases including car and truck accidents, drunk driving accidents, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents, slip and fall and premises liability claims, dog bites, workplace injuries, and wrongful death. The Atlanta office is located at 2310 Parklake Dr NE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30345. The office phone number is (770) 502-6116. More information is available at .Media ContactCambre & Associates Injury & Accident LawyersAddress: 2310 Parklake Dr NE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30345Phone: (770) 502-6116Website:

Glenn T. Cambre Jr.

Cambre & Associates

+ +1 (770) 502-6116

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Cambre & Associates Injury & Accident Lawyers Guides Atlanta Holiday Travelers After Drunk Driving Crashes News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 09, 2026, 10:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional



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