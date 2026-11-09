Diwali Business Touched Rs 7 Lakh Crore, Economic Growth Accelerated Under PM Modi: Praveen Khandelwal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) BJP MP, Praveen Khandelwal, on Monday expressed happiness over the record-breaking business activity across the country during Diwali, saying that the festival witnessed a turnover of approximately Rs 7 lakh crore, reflecting the country's accelerating economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He said Diwali was celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm, excitement and renewed energy this year. Business activity during the festive period touched approximately Rs 7 lakh crore, marking a significant achievement.

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal said Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with local residents and security personnel in Bastar. He described the visit as a symbol of positive change and renewed energy in the country.

"This year's Diwali was celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm, fanfare and renewed energy. Business activity across the country reached nearly Rs 7 lakh crore, setting a record. In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bastar, which was once considered a stronghold of Naxalism, and where Naxalism has now been eradicated. Yesterday, he celebrated Diwali there with local residents and security personnel," he said.

Responding to Congress leader Alka Lamba's post on air pollution in Delhi, Khandelwal targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He told IANS that Opposition parties had developed a habit of criticising Sanatan Dharma festivals and raising the issue of pollution whenever such celebrations took place.

"It has become a trend among the Congress and other Opposition parties to find faults with Sanatan festivals whenever they take place. They start talking about pollution. Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years, followed by the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal for 10 years. During these 25 years, when the most work should have been done to tackle pollution, neither the Congress nor the AAP took even a single step. The people of Delhi are bearing the consequences today," he alleged.

The BJP MP also targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over a statement made by party MP Sanatan Pandey. He said that while Akhilesh Yadav was making a show of visiting Ayodhya, a leader from his own party had made a controversial statement, on which the SP chief had maintained silence.

Khandelwal described this as the Samajwadi Party's double standards and said the Opposition's reality was being exposed before the public.