94 Fire Incidents Reported In Pune During Diwali Laxmi Pujan Mumbai Records 142 Blazes, 137 Linked To Firecrackers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Fire services in Pune and Mumbai were stretched during Diwali celebrations, with the two cities reporting a large number of fire incidents. Pune recorded 94 fires during Laxmipujan, while Mumbai reported 142 blazes during Diwali, of which 137 were attributed to firecrackers, according to the respective fire department figures.

In Pune, fires were reported from several areas, including Satara Road, Mangalwar Peth and Range Hills, keeping fire brigade teams occupied during the festive period. A major fire broke out at a printing shop on Satara Road, while a godown caught fire in Mangalwar Peth. In Range Hills, a fire was reported in a residential flat, prompting a response from fire tenders and police personnel.

Residents suspected that firecrackers used during Diwali celebrations may have triggered several of the incidents. However, the causes of individual fires have not been officially established. Fire brigade personnel brought all the reported fires under control, and no major casualties were reported.

The number of fire incidents reported in Pune has fluctuated over the past six years. According to the fire department's data, the city recorded 21 incidents in 2021, 19 in 2022, 35 in 2023, 60 in 2024 and 43 in 2025. The figure rose sharply to 94 in 2026.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 142 fire incidents across different parts of the city during Diwali. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, 137 of these incidents were caused by firecrackers. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, providing some relief amid the large number of fire calls received during the celebrations.

Separately, fires were reported from Vidyavihar, Dongri and Jogeshwari on Sunday night. Mumbai Police said the exact causes of these particular incidents had not yet been determined and that they were under enquiry.

In an official statement, the police said, "The fire incidents mentioned are under enquiry, and their causes have not yet been determined. Once the exact causes are established, appropriate action will be taken."

The police added that further action would be taken after the causes of the fires were established.

While the Mumbai Fire Brigade attributed 137 of the 142 Diwali fire incidents to firecrackers, the causes of the separate blazes reported in Vidyavihar, Dongri and Jogeshwari remain under investigation.