Ranabaali OTT Release: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Set To Stream On Netflix After Box Office Disappointment

Following a disappointing theatrical run, the period action drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, is preparing for its digital debut on Netflix on November 13, 2026. The upcoming premiere comes after the movie completed its run in cinemas, where it was described as a box office disappointment after failing to recover its investment.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the pre-Independence action drama originally arrived in cinemas worldwide on October 16, 2026, during the Dussehra holiday window. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century India, the story centers on an armed resistance movement against British colonial rule, combining period elements with large-scale battle sequences.

Historical Setting and Theatrical Release

The film was designed as a historical narrative, placing its central figures amidst the armed resistance movement fighting British colonial rule in 19th-century India. Under the direction of Rahul Sankrityan, the project was positioned as a major cinematic event when it launched globally on October 16, 2026.

The release date was selected to align with the Dussehra holiday window, a key period for theatrical releases. Despite the holiday launch timing and historical subject matter, the feature film struggled to maintain commercial momentum after its initial opening in theaters worldwide.

Box Office Math: Budget vs Collections

Rs 80 crore worldwide. That is the gross box office tally of the film against a reported production budget of Rs 120 crore. With production expenses standing at Rs 120 crore, the global gross return of Rs 80 crore underscored the film's financial deficit during its theatrical run.

Five-Language Streaming Debut

November 13 will see Netflix stream the film across five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The digital premiere gives viewers across multiple regions immediate access to the feature film online, allowing home audiences to watch the action drama in their preferred language.

By offering Ranabaali in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam simultaneously, Netflix is making the broad multi-language release accessible to a wider audience base following the conclusion of its theatrical cycle.

First Release After Marriage

The project holds added significance for the lead actors, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, as their first film release together following their marriage earlier in 2026. The real-life couple had generated substantial interest ahead of the release due to their personal milestone earlier in the year.

While theatrical attendance fell short of expectations and resulted in a box office disappointment, the streaming launch on Netflix marks the movie's next major commercial window. The digital arrival provides a fresh platform for viewers to watch the lead pair's collaboration online across all five languages.