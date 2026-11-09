Mushfiqur Rahim Becomes Bangladesh's First Player To Score 7000 Test Runs

MENAFN - IANS) Sylhet, Nov 9 (IANS) Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahm etched his name into the history books as he became the first cricketer from Bangladesh to complete 7000 runs in Test cricket during the 2nd match against the West Indies at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

Mushfiqur, who missed the first Test of the two-match series, achieved the milestone during the second innings of the second match when he took a single off Roston Chase on Day 5 to get to nine during the second session.

The 39-year-old was already the first batter from his country to have completed 5000 and 6000 Test runs and now added another feather to his illustrious career.

He is 1747 runs ahead of Bangladesh's second-highest run-getter Mominul Haque (5293 runs) and 1906 runs clear of the now-retired Tamim Iqbal, who has 5134 runs in the format.

Coming into the match, he had 6957 runs to his name and needed 43 more to get to the milestone. Mushfiqur made 34 runs in the first innings when his team put up 386 in reply to the West Indies' 356.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 49 in the second innings when the hosts were asked to chase 369 and made 184/4 before bad light forced early stumps on Day 5 as the match ended in a draw.

Coming to Mushfiqur, he is also the most-capped Test player for Bangladesh, having featured in 107 games. He is their only player to have played in over 100 Tests, with Mominul Haque second as he has played 82 matches in the format.

Mushfiqur made his Test debut in May 2005 against England at Lord's and has become a scoring machine for them. He has already retired from the ODIs and T20Is, but continues wearing the whites for them.