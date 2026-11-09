Kazakhstan's Electricity Exports Rise 25.6% In 2025, Led By Russia - Kazenergy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan increased electricity exports by 25.6% in 2025, reaching 3.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), mainly due to a 42.6% rise in supplies to Russia, according to the National Energy Report prepared by the Kazenergy Association in cooperation with S&P Global.

Data from Kazakhstan's electricity grid operator KEGOC show that exports to Russia increased by 805.1 million kWh compared with 2024, reaching 2.16 billion kWh. The entire increase was driven by electricity sales to settle imbalances, which rose by 45.5%, from 1.46 billion to 2.12 billion kWh. Meanwhile, commercial exports under contracts declined from 58.8 million to 41.5 million kWh.

Electricity exports to Central Asian countries also increased, rising by 9.9% to 1.78 billion kWh in 2025, compared with 1.62 billion kWh a year earlier. Commercial exports to the region grew by 16.8%, from 1.24 billion to 1.45 billion kWh.

Kyrgyzstan remained the main destination for Kazakhstan's electricity supplies in Central Asia. Exports to the country increased from approximately 1.2 billion to 1.4 billion kWh.

Despite the growth in exports, Kazakhstan remained a net importer of electricity. According to the country's trade statistics, electricity imports reached 5.2 billion kWh in 2025, up approximately 7% year-on-year.

The increase was driven by higher supplies from Central Asian countries, primarily Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, while imports from Russia declined slightly. KEGOC data show a similar trend, although the absolute import volumes differ.

Over the 2015-2025 period, Kazakhstan's electricity exports increased by an average of 7% annually, according to trade statistics. A particularly strong rise was recorded in 2025, when exports grew by 24% and exceeded 3 billion kWh, with most supplies going to Russia.

The average export price increased from $0.016 per kWh in 2020 to $0.023 in 2025. Electricity supplied to Kyrgyzstan fetched an average of approximately $0.031 per kWh, with deliveries concentrated mainly in winter, when the country faces electricity shortages.

At the same time, electricity imports have increased by an average of 13% annually over the past decade, with a particularly noticeable rise since 2021, mainly due to supplies from Russia. The average price of imported Russian electricity more than doubled from 2020, reaching $0.092 per kWh. Uzbekistan began exporting electricity to Kazakhstan in 2024, while imports from Kyrgyzstan remained relatively small.