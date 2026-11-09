Leverate Announces Advanced CRM Bringing Intelligent Automation To MT4 And MT5 Brokers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverate announces the launch of its advanced CRM, designed to move brokerage operations beyond managing information toward turning data into decisions and routine processes into automated action. Built for growing and established CFD brokers, the CRM supports MT4, MT5 and Leverate's white-label trading platform without requiring firms to replace their trading infrastructure.

From Manual Processes to Intelligent Automation

Traditional CRMs help brokers organise clients, monitor activity and maintain control. Leverate's new CRM builds on that foundation: an in-CRM AI assistant lets teams ask business questions, while MCP connectivity is designed to support more complex analysis across connected operational information. Its flexible workflow builder helps brokers automate onboarding, KYC, deposit follow-ups and retention processes in days.

Live client activity alerts and intelligent call prioritisation enable sales and retention teams to identify and act on opportunities in real time. Brokers can also tailor their CRM and back-office workflows to the specific needs of individual traders and trader groups, delivering a more personalised experience without the limitations of a one-size-fits-all approach.

Key Capabilities of the New Leverate CRM



AI Assistant & MCP Connectivity: Ask business questions in the CRM and explore complex information across connected systems.

Workflow Automation: Configure lifecycle-triggered processes for leads, onboarding, KYC, deposits and retention.

Multi-Platform & Multi-Brand: Support MT4, MT5 and Leverate's platform; manage brands centrally and use Copy Brand to replicate configurations.

Client Lifecycle & Retention: Unify trading activity, deposits and two-way trader communications so brokers can better understand client needs and respond through one platform.

IB & Affiliate Management: Manage partner relationships, referral activity and commissions through dedicated tools. Payments & Customisation: Connect payment providers and independently tailor fields, workflows, permissions and trader-facing services to different needs.

One CRM Across Trading Platforms and Brands

For MT5 and MT4 brokers, the trading platform powers execution, but the CRM connects the commercial operation around it: client acquisition, payments, partner relationships and retention. Leverate enables firms to bring those activities into one operational environment across platforms and brands. Multi-brand support that helps operators expand while maintaining consistent configurations.

A Strategic Step Forward

The launch establishes the CRM as a dedicated Leverate product line, drawing on nearly two decades of brokerage technology experience and aimed at sophisticated, high-volume operations.

“Brokers need more than a system that manages client data. They need intelligence that sharpens decision-making, automation that drives business performance, and the freedom to choose the trading technology that best serves their ambitions. With Leverate's advanced CRM, we're bringing these capabilities together to give brokers greater control, greater agility, and a stronger foundation for growth, backed by nearly two decades of brokerage expertise.” Shmulik (Sam) Kordova, CCO, Leverate









For more information, visit .

About Leverate

Leverate is a leading force in fintech innovation, dedicated to empowering financial institutions, brokers, and prop firms with cutting-edge technology that drives growth, efficiency, and success. With 19+ years of experience and broker clients worldwide, Leverate provides a complete ecosystem, from trading platforms and CRM to liquidity and prediction markets, helping firms launch, operate, and scale with confidence.

Contact

Leverate Sales

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



